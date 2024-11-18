Family Care Center Wins a 2024 Global Candidate Experience Award

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center is proud to announce that it has received a 2024 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Award. This award highlights Family Care Center's exceptional performance in providing a positive and impactful experience to job candidates throughout the recruitment process, giving the organization a competitive edge in attracting top talent.

"This award is a reflection of the teamwork, passion and care that our recruiters bring to every interaction."

The 2024 CandE Awards recognize companies globally for their outstanding candidate experience. Winners were determined based on responses to a satisfaction survey completed by job candidates, including individuals who were not ultimately hired. The survey measured key factors such as overall satisfaction, the likelihood of reapplying and the willingness of candidates to refer others to the organization.

"Creating a positive candidate experience is at the heart of building meaningful connections," said Sarah Walker, Chief Human Resources Officer of Family Care Center. "By fostering fairness, accountability and transparency, we ensure every candidate feels valued, reflecting our commitment to people first."

By adopting unique approaches to recruitment, Family Care Center has created an environment where job seekers feel valued, supported and engaged throughout the entire hiring process. This focus on candidate experience is critical to the company's continued success in attracting top talent to join its mission of transforming behavioral health care.

"This award is a reflection of the teamwork, passion and care that our recruiters bring to every interaction," said Whitney Nagy, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Family Care Center. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support and engage with so many talented candidates."

Family Care Center is among companies globally recognized for its outstanding candidate experience. The company joins a distinguished group of organizations committed to advancing recruitment practices that benefit candidates and employers alike.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

