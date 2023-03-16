Family Caregivers in Pennsylvania Provide $22 Billion in Unpaid Care

Latest AARP research attaches $22 billion value to the estimated 1.4 billion hours of unpaid care that family caregivers provided in 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unpaid care provided by the nearly 1.5 million caregivers in Pennsylvania is valued at $22 billion, according to new state data available in AARP's latest report in the Valuing the Invaluable series. This is a $3.8 billion increase in unpaid contributions since the last report was released in 2019. The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving and highlights actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

"Family caregivers play a vital role in Pennsylvania's health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need, because the care they provide is invaluable both to those receiving it and to their community."

AARP Pennsylvania has fought and continues to fight for family caregivers and the loved ones who depend on them for care. Signed into law as Act 20 of 2021, AARP Pennsylvania advocated for the expansion of the state's Family Caregiver Support Program to ease the stresses of caregiving by supporting the well-being of the caregivers – including caregivers of older adults, grandparents raising grandchildren, and older caregivers of adults with a disability. The PA State Office also developed a Family Caregiver Guide designed to serve as a starting point to help Pennsylvania's caregivers find the services and support they may need throughout their caregiver journey. AARP Pennsylvania is urging state lawmakers to support Governor Shapiro's recent budget proposal to provide an additional $10 million in funding for services to older Pennsylvanians.

Read the full report https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2015/valuing-the-invaluable-2015-update.html?cmp=RDRCT-VALUN_JUN23_015for national and state-by-state data on the economic value of unpaid care by family and friends.

Resources and information on family caregiving are available at aarp.org/caregiving.

