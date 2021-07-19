Family Files Lawsuit Against Splashtown Water Park Following Chemical Exposure

HOUSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mother of three children injured in Saturday's chemical spill at a Houston-area water park has filed a lawsuit against the park's operators. The lawsuit claims that a concentrated and highly corrosive mixture of hypochlorite and sulfuric acid was released into a children's pool area at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, located in the Houston suburb of Spring.

Amanda Regulus of Houston says in the lawsuit that her three daughters, all under the age of 13, immediately felt the presence of toxic chemicals in the air. Shortly thereafter, they began developing headaches, skin irritations, and sore throats. Despite the dangerous conditions, the family was not immediately evacuated by the park. Ms. Regulus says park employees asked her and other guests to join a promotional contest before exiting.

Ms. Regulus and her children are receiving ongoing medical care for their injuries.

"On the surface, this chemical exposure was a negligent and irresponsible act that endangered hundreds of park guests, many of them children," says Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm, attorney for Ms. Regulus. "Through litigation, we'll determine the extent of the operational issues and mistakes that led to the incident and its aftermath and compel the park to make the necessary changes to prevent this happening in the future."

The Potts Law Firm also filed a temporary restraining order to ensure that the park operator does not destroy any evidence relevant to the case.

According to news reports, 86 people were treated for injuries at the scene and 31 were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The lawsuit is Regulus v. Six Flags Splashtown LLC, No. 2021-43362 filed in the 295th District Court in Harris County.

