POTTS LAW FIRM: MULTI MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT FILED AGAINST FORREST CITY DOCTOR AND CLINIC

Potts Law Firm

Sep 16, 2024

THE DOCTOR HAS ALSO BEEN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT AND RAPE BY POLICE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potts Law Firm, LLP out of Houston and Little Rock has filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Sudesh Banaji, an Arkansas doctor practicing internal medicine in Forrest City. This lawsuit comes in addition to the multiple felony sexual assault and a rape charges brought this week as a result of an investigation by the Arkansas State Police's Investigation Division. The 1st Judicial District Prosecutor's Office requested that the Arkansas State Police arrest Dr. Banaji after charges of inappropriate sexual contact with female patients during examinations and staff at Banaji's medical clinic in Forrest City were filed this week.

Dr. Sudesh Banaji (Cross County Jail)
"The courage the survivor has shown in coming forward after enduring this unimaginable trauma and suffering cannot be overstated, and we stand with them in their pursuit of justice and healing," Potts Law Firm National Managing Partner Derek Potts said.

The Plaintiff is a former employee at Dr. Banaji's clinic.  It is alleged that beginning in 2024 through the middle of 2024, Dr. Banaji sexually assaulted the Plaintiff on multiple occasions. There are possibly other unidentified victims including former patients that have suffered similar abuse, assaults and harassment by Dr. Banaji.

This lawsuit seeks over $5,000,000 in actual and punitive damages against the doctor and his clinic. The case is styled Destiny Barber v. Sudesh Banaji, et al.; Case No.: 62CV-24-221.

The Potts Law Firm is the nation's leading firm representing survivors in sexual abuse cases.

