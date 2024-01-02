Family-Friendly Fun to Beat Winter Blahs

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cool winter days may have you tempted to burrow under a blanket and wait out the weather, but there are plenty of entertaining and affordable ways to enjoy quality family time together despite chilly temperatures.

Kids who are cooped up indoors during the winter often get restless, but you can make the most of that boredom by gathering everyone and discovering new ways to create memories together.

Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle Fruity Smiley Face Waffle

Get Your Game On

Forget about screen play and instead show the younger generation how much fun it can be to take on family rivals with classic board games or work in teams to complete age-appropriate puzzles. These activities allow everyone to participate and practice skills like problem solving while having fun.

Make a Meal Together

You likely know it's a good idea to gather the family around the table for a meal, but there's no need to wait until the food is done. Not only does cooking together give you something fun to do as a family, but it also helps kids develop important life skills and healthy habits, exposes them to new food options and allows them to practice reading and math when they follow recipes.

Get everyone in on the prep work with kid-friendly foods such as these flavorful frozen waffles that can be used as the base for simple and delicious recipes. A fun, easy way to enjoy a favorite cereal in waffle form, PEBBLES Waffles are available in beloved Fruity and Cocoa flavors. Start the day by making breakfast a family affair or mix things up and prepare a breakfast menu for dinner. Try one of these easy recipes for a sure way to put a smile on your loved ones' faces.

Explore What Surrounds You

Resist the temptation to huddle indoors and instead explore how your community transforms with the seasons. Look for the best sledding hills or check out seasonal attractions like ice rinks and festivals. Even taking a family drive to see the holiday lights or marvel at the way snow transforms your surroundings gives you a way to break out of the house and enjoy some entertaining fun.

Encourage Artistic Expression

Once kids are bundled up properly, there's little that tops good old-fashioned snow days. Snow angels, snow forts and snowmen are just the beginning. Inviting kids to create and design lets their imaginations run wild and, with a little luck, they'll run off some of that pent-up energy, too. If you're stuck inside, encourage creativity through arts and crafts, or make mealtimes a chance for children to explore their artistic sides by allowing them to customize toppings on favorites such as waffles.

Give Back to Others

It's never too early to learn the intrinsic good of giving back, and cold winter months are an ideal time to instill a giving mindset. As a family, you could volunteer time at a local food bank or work together to assemble care kits with warm blankets and socks for the homeless. You could write letters to soldiers or make seasonal greeting cards for seniors at a local nursing home. Big or small, they're gestures that make a lasting impression on young minds.

Find more family-friendly ideas for a winter to remember at postpebblescereal.com.

Fruity Smiley Face Waffle

2 Fruity PEBBLES Waffles 1 container whipped cream 1 cup Fruity PEBBLES cereal

blueberries (optional)

rainbow sprinkles (optional)

maple syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add blueberries, rainbow sprinkles and syrup, if desired.

Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle

2 Cocoa PEBBLES waffles 1 cup Cocoa PEBBLES cereal 1 container whipped cream

chocolate chips (optional)

chocolate sprinkles (optional)

strawberries (optional)

chocolate syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, strawberries and chocolate syrup, if desired.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate