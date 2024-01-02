Family-Friendly Fun to Beat Winter Blahs

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

02 Jan, 2024, 12:36 ET

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cool winter days may have you tempted to burrow under a blanket and wait out the weather, but there are plenty of entertaining and affordable ways to enjoy quality family time together despite chilly temperatures.

Kids who are cooped up indoors during the winter often get restless, but you can make the most of that boredom by gathering everyone and discovering new ways to create memories together.

Continue Reading
Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle
Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle
Fruity Smiley Face Waffle
Fruity Smiley Face Waffle

Get Your Game On
Forget about screen play and instead show the younger generation how much fun it can be to take on family rivals with classic board games or work in teams to complete age-appropriate puzzles. These activities allow everyone to participate and practice skills like problem solving while having fun.

Make a Meal Together
You likely know it's a good idea to gather the family around the table for a meal, but there's no need to wait until the food is done. Not only does cooking together give you something fun to do as a family, but it also helps kids develop important life skills and healthy habits, exposes them to new food options and allows them to practice reading and math when they follow recipes.

Get everyone in on the prep work with kid-friendly foods such as these flavorful frozen waffles that can be used as the base for simple and delicious recipes. A fun, easy way to enjoy a favorite cereal in waffle form, PEBBLES Waffles are available in beloved Fruity and Cocoa flavors. Start the day by making breakfast a family affair or mix things up and prepare a breakfast menu for dinner. Try one of these easy recipes for a sure way to put a smile on your loved ones' faces.

Explore What Surrounds You
Resist the temptation to huddle indoors and instead explore how your community transforms with the seasons. Look for the best sledding hills or check out seasonal attractions like ice rinks and festivals. Even taking a family drive to see the holiday lights or marvel at the way snow transforms your surroundings gives you a way to break out of the house and enjoy some entertaining fun.

Encourage Artistic Expression
Once kids are bundled up properly, there's little that tops good old-fashioned snow days. Snow angels, snow forts and snowmen are just the beginning. Inviting kids to create and design lets their imaginations run wild and, with a little luck, they'll run off some of that pent-up energy, too. If you're stuck inside, encourage creativity through arts and crafts, or make mealtimes a chance for children to explore their artistic sides by allowing them to customize toppings on favorites such as waffles.

Give Back to Others
It's never too early to learn the intrinsic good of giving back, and cold winter months are an ideal time to instill a giving mindset. As a family, you could volunteer time at a local food bank or work together to assemble care kits with warm blankets and socks for the homeless. You could write letters to soldiers or make seasonal greeting cards for seniors at a local nursing home. Big or small, they're gestures that make a lasting impression on young minds.

Find more family-friendly ideas for a winter to remember at postpebblescereal.com.

Fruity Smiley Face Waffle

2

Fruity PEBBLES Waffles

1

container whipped cream

1

cup Fruity PEBBLES cereal

blueberries (optional)

rainbow sprinkles (optional)

maple syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth. 

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add blueberries, rainbow sprinkles and syrup, if desired.

Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle

2

Cocoa PEBBLES waffles

1

cup Cocoa PEBBLES cereal

1

container whipped cream

chocolate chips (optional)

chocolate sprinkles (optional)

strawberries (optional)

chocolate syrup (optional)

Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth. 

Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, strawberries and chocolate syrup, if desired.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Set the Menu for a Successful Year

Set the Menu for a Successful Year

(Family Features) If your goals for 2024 include a healthier lifestyle and added nutrition, your mission is likely to start with a refreshed menu....
Warm, Pop-able Treats Perfect for Sharing

Warm, Pop-able Treats Perfect for Sharing

(Family Features) On a cold winter night, there's nothing quite like the combination of playing games and indulging in delicious popcorn treats....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.