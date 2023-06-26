Family Fun with a Pop

Kid-friendly snacks and treats perfect for sharing

MISSION, Kan., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) When hunger strikes and family fun calls for a snack to keep the excitement going, take your kiddos to the kitchen to whip up a tasty treat for all to enjoy. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or watching favorite movies, turn to an ingredient like popcorn that encourages creativity. Plus, it's a delicious way for adults to turn back the clock and recreate childhood memories while making new ones with the family.

Consider these popcorn-inspired snacks to serve during your next adventure:

  • Take yourself back in time to your own childhood with a classic pairing that never goes out of style: Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn. This version offers a fun way to jazz up popcorn for kids and adults alike with a sprinkling of strawberries and dried cranberries on top for added nutrition.
  • When it's time for a little fun in the sun or a trip to the park, sweeten up the celebration with this Graham Cracker Picnic Mix that's a flavorful, kid-favorite combination of popcorn, bear-shaped graham crackers, marshmallows, fudge-covered pretzels and miniature cookies.
  • Pizza is hard to beat as a snacking solution the whole family can enjoy, and this Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn is no exception. Ready in just minutes by mixing popcorn, Parmesan cheese and seasonings, little ones can help prepare a batch quickly before heading out the door.
  • Colorful and fun, these Minty Green Popcorn Clusters are simple to make and a perfect treat to share. Just melt together marshmallows, butter, salt, green food coloring and peppermint extract before tossing with popcorn and green candy-coated chocolates.

To find more family-friendly snack time favorites, visit Popcorn.org.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn
Servings: 4-6

8          cups popcorn
2          tablespoons raspberry jam
1/2       cup white chocolate chips
3          tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter
1/4       cup freeze-dried strawberries
1/4       cup dried cranberries

In large bowl, stir popcorn and jam until evenly coated. Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

In small heatproof bowl over small saucepan of barely simmering water, add white chocolate chips and peanut butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes, or until smooth and melted.

Drizzle peanut butter mixture over popcorn mixture. Sprinkle with strawberries and cranberries.

Refrigerate 10 minutes, or until peanut butter mixture is set; break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Graham Cracker Picnic Mix
Yield: About 12 cups

1/4       cup vegetable oil
1/4       cup sugar
5-6       drops pink neon liquid food color or desired color
1/2       cup unpopped popcorn kernels
1          package mini pastel marshmallows
1          cup bear-shaped graham crackers
1          package white fudge-covered pretzels
1          cup mini cookies

In large pot over medium heat, stir oil, sugar and food coloring.

Stir in popcorn kernels; cover. Cook until popcorn begins to pop. Shake pot over heat until popping slows.

Remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into large bowl.

Add marshmallows, graham crackers, pretzels and cookies then toss lightly.

Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn
Yield: 6 quarts

6          quarts popped popcorn
            olive oil cooking spray
1          cup grated Parmesan cheese
2          teaspoons garlic salt
2          teaspoons paprika
1          tablespoon Italian seasoning

Place popcorn in large, sealable plastic container or 2 1/2-gallon plastic sealable bag.

Spray popcorn lightly with cooking spray.

Sprinkle cheese, garlic salt, paprika and Italian seasoning over popcorn and shake to distribute evenly.

To serve, scoop popcorn into reusable plastic cups.

Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
Yield: 32 clusters

12        cups unsalted, unbuttered, popped popcorn
4          cups mini marshmallows
2          tablespoons butter or light olive oil
1/2       teaspoon salt
1          tablespoon green food coloring
1/4       teaspoon peppermint extract
1          cup green candy-coated chocolate candies

Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In saucepan over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.

Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; cool 2-3 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.

Shape 3 tablespoons of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheet; cool completely.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

