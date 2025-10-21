Family Health Choice Partners with MediKarma to Close Care Gaps and Deliver Proactive Health Support and Engagement

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Health Choice, a leader in customizable medical plans, today announced a strategic partnership with health technology innovator MediKarma. This collaboration integrates MediKarma's Agentic AI platform into Family Health Choice's services, providing members with personalized guidance and tools designed to keep people on track with their wellness journey and stay connected to their healthcare provider.

This partnership is built on a shared mission: to empower members with the knowledge and resources they need to proactively manage their health and improve overall outcomes. By leveraging MediKarma's technology, Family Health Choice will equip its members to better understand their health, navigate care options and take swift, informed action.

"At Family Health Choice, we believe timely access to care is non-negotiable," said Carlos Perez, CEO of Family Health Choice. "This partnership with MediKarma is a significant step toward making that belief a reality. By providing our members with additional tools to enhance their wellness and engagement with their healthcare providers, we're helping to clarify next steps and make the entire healthcare experience more accessible and collaborative. We're actively working to support a seamless partnership between patients and their physicians."

Kris Narayan, CEO of MediKarma, echoed this sentiment, adding, "We are thrilled to partner with Family Health Choice because they share our core philosophy that health can't wait. When people are left in limbo, or long waits occur, health outcomes suffer and emergency visits increase. Our platform's tools serve as a complementary partner to physicians, enabling Family Health Choice members to better understand their health journey and participate more actively alongside their professional medical care. MediKarma is not a replacement or alternative to seeing a physician; it's designed to empower individuals as informed partners in their wellness, always in collaboration with their healthcare providers from the start."

The new services will roll out to all Family Health Choice members on November 1, 2025. This will give them access to MediKarma-powered guidance tools, health educational resources, and care navigation features, enabling them to move more quickly from seeking care to receiving it while providing the peace of mind that they know what to do next.

About Family Health Choice

Family Health Choice offers you the opportunity to customize your health plan to fit your specific needs or opt for our discount plan. With more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, the organization provides access to wide networks of primary care, specialty, and ancillary providers. Its goal is to help members select the medical plan that best fits their medical needs while reducing financial stress.

About MediKarma

MediKarma is a health–tech platform built on AI and data analytics that personalizes wellness, prevention, and care navigation. By analyzing medical records, biometric data and behavioral inputs, the platform offers step-by-step guidance to help individuals stay ahead of health issues, make more informed decisions about their care while prompting relevant questions to discuss with their physician.

