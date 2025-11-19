MediKarma Scales Its Clinical And Commercial Acumen With Appointment Of Dr. Scott Howell As Chief Clinical Officer And Angela Breton As Chief Revenue Officer

Dual Hire of Distinguished Industry Veterans Signals Next Evolution of Growth and Clinical Strategy for Patient Centric, Value-Based Care Platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma, the AI-driven platform that unifies and activates patient data to drive proactive care, today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives: Dr. Scott Howell as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) and Angela Breton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These strategic hires signal MediKarma's commitment to rapidly scaling its clinical pathways and commercial footprint across the healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Scott Howell, a highly decorated medical and military veteran, joins as Chief Clinical Officer to deepen MediKarma's clinical expertise and expand its utility within complex care settings. Dr. Howell has previously served in Chief Medical Officer roles for health plans, medical groups and device companies, bringing significant, comprehensive experience to MediKarma.

A physician board-certified in three areas of medicine, Dr. Howell's role will focus on providing clinical leadership and developing additional clinical pathways for the MediKarma platform. His experience includes a 25-year career in the Air Force Reserves, from which he retired with the rank of Colonel, having served his last assignment at the Pentagon in Special Plans and Operations.

"MediKarma has solved the foundational data problem in healthcare by creating a unified, actionable patient profile." said Dr. Scott Howell, CCO, MediKarma. "My goal is to translate that powerful data into clinical reality – designing pathways and workflows that allow providers to intervene earlier, manage risk more effectively and ultimately elevate the standard of care. Joining a team with the vision to truly close the gap between insight and intervention is an opportunity to make a massive impact on population health."

Driving MediKarma's commercial growth is Angela Breton, who joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Breton will oversee global sales, growth and go-to-market strategy as the company transitions from initial deployments to mainstream, large-scale adoption across payer, provider and consumer segments.

Breton brings over two decades of experience scaling revenue engines in complex, tech-enabled healthcare markets. She has a proven track record of growing ventures from early-stage to over $50M in annual revenue, including an AI-enabled radiology service that achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth. Her experience includes pioneering MSO and value-based contracting models, and driving measurable results that contributed to over $30 million in shared savings and 20% membership growth through strategic operational optimization.

"MediKarma stands at a critical juncture where our technology can fundamentally reshape value-based care delivery," said Kris Narayan, CEO of MediKarma. "With Dr. Howell providing unparalleled clinical rigor and Angie building a world-class revenue engine, we now have the leadership infrastructure required for exponential, responsible growth. This combined expertise is exactly what we need to deliver on our promise to close care gaps faster and provide undeniable financial and clinical value to the market."

"We often overlook what happens between medical appointments, yet that's where the biggest opportunities lie to influence daily choices and improve outcomes for both patients and care teams." said Angela Breton, CRO of MediKarma. "MediKarma brings that missing context into focus. By unifying data into a single, actionable profile, we give care teams a clearer view of the full patient journey and empower patients to make better day-to-day decisions. Integrating personalized insights with evidence-based treatment plans puts timely, informed decision-making at the center for everyone involved, driving stronger outcomes together."

As CRO, Breton will lead revenue strategy across MediKarma's key segments, including health plans, provider groups, risk-bearing entities and employer partners.

About MediKarma

MediKarma is an AI-driven healthcare innovation company focused on preventive, value-based care. The MediKarma platform unifies EMR, claims, wearable, and patient-reported data into a holistic patient profile, then turns those insights into proactive outreach, coaching, and role-specific workflows for care teams. By bridging the gap between healthcare data, AI insights, and everyday engagement, MediKarma helps organizations close care gaps, reduce avoidable costs, and give individuals a clearer, more actionable view of their health.

