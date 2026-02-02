FAMILY OF ANTONIO MAYS JR. CALLS FOR RELEASE OF BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE IN WAKE OF JURY VERDICT

News provided by

Oshan & Associates, P.C.

Feb 02, 2026, 13:39 ET

Following $30.5 Million Verdict, Family Urges Transparency and Public Access to 116 Body Camera Videos

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a historic $30.5 million verdict holding the City of Seattle liable for the death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., his family is calling on the City to release 116 body camera videos that remain sealed from public view.

The footage, recorded by Seattle police officers, was produced during litigation under a protective order designating it "attorney's eyes only." While the matter of public release remains pending before the court, the family believes the public has a right to see what happened the night Antonio was killed.

"We believe the public deserves to see these videos. Transparency serves everyone—it honors Antonio Jr's memory, and it helps the community understand what happened that night." said Evan Oshan of OshanLaw, attorney for the Mays family.

In November 2025, Judge Sean P. O'Donnell ordered the City to review the videos and identify any portions that should remain sealed. The City has since filed a motion for reconsideration, and the matter remains pending before the court. The family hopes for a resolution that allows for meaningful public access to this evidence.

Antonio Mays Jr. was just 16 years old when he was killed. His family continues to seek justice, accountability, and transparency in his memory. 

Note:  Father of the late Antonio Mays Jr. and attorney Oshan are available for interview via Zoom, in person, or studio.
Media Packet: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/calggxhtanc2oeqzb33oy/AOSO1LVFTo8cMnm0OAfoaU4?rlkey=8w51hc3ht7vwy0ysool80b3av&e=1&st=rbsmnb4w&dl=0

Contact:
Evan M. Oshan
Oshan & Associates
[email protected]
(206) 206-6000 Voice/Text

SOURCE Oshan & Associates, P.C.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

JURY AWARDS LANDMARK $30.5M VERDICT AGAINST THE CITY OF SEATTLE IN ANTONIO MAYS JR. CASE

JURY AWARDS LANDMARK $30.5M VERDICT AGAINST THE CITY OF SEATTLE IN ANTONIO MAYS JR. CASE

A King County jury today found the City of Seattle liable for the wrongful death of Antonio Mays Jr., a 16-year-old who was shot on June 29, 2020,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Legal Issues

Legal Issues

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics