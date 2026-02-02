FAMILY OF ANTONIO MAYS JR. CALLS FOR RELEASE OF BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE IN WAKE OF JURY VERDICT

Following $30.5 Million Verdict, Family Urges Transparency and Public Access to 116 Body Camera Videos

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a historic $30.5 million verdict holding the City of Seattle liable for the death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., his family is calling on the City to release 116 body camera videos that remain sealed from public view.

The footage, recorded by Seattle police officers, was produced during litigation under a protective order designating it "attorney's eyes only." While the matter of public release remains pending before the court, the family believes the public has a right to see what happened the night Antonio was killed.

"We believe the public deserves to see these videos. Transparency serves everyone—it honors Antonio Jr's memory, and it helps the community understand what happened that night." said Evan Oshan of OshanLaw , attorney for the Mays family.

In November 2025, Judge Sean P. O'Donnell ordered the City to review the videos and identify any portions that should remain sealed. The City has since filed a motion for reconsideration, and the matter remains pending before the court. The family hopes for a resolution that allows for meaningful public access to this evidence.

Antonio Mays Jr. was just 16 years old when he was killed. His family continues to seek justice, accountability, and transparency in his memory.

