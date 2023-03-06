Family of Teen Killed When Drunk Driver Crashed Through Home Files Lawsuit Against Bar

DALLAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys of the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP have filed suit on behalf of the family whose daughter was killed when a drunk driver slammed through their White Settlement, Texas, home in August 2022.

Katey Kirkland, 18, was killed when a truck driven by Donald Gruber and Peggy Cox left the roadway, crashing through the family's home. Her father, Kevin Kirkland, is still recovering from injuries he sustained in the incident. Gruber and Cox have been criminally charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, and manslaughter, respectively.

According to the lawsuit, despite being "obviously intoxicated" Gruber and Cox were continued to be served alcohol by employees of The Point on Lake Worth and then allowed to leave the premises driving a heavy truck with an attached trailer. A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission investigation is ongoing.

"Just as alcohol and driving are a deadly combination, so too is the combination of improperly trained bar employees and serving someone who is obviously intoxicated," said the Kirkland family's attorney Michael Lyons of Lyons & Simmons.

"We look forward to the development of this case. What's apparent is that these were two people who were far past the point where any alcohol service should have been cut off. If it had, then this family would be looking forward to Katey's high school graduation rather than continuing to mourn the death of their only child."

The lawsuit is Amy Kirkland, individually, and as Next Friend of Kevin Kirkland v. The Point on Lake Worth, LLC, Wildcat Canyon, LLC, Woods Inlet, LLC F/K/A Wood Inlet Corp., Donald Gruber and Peggy Cox, Cause No. 342-340639-23 in Tarrant County, Texas.

