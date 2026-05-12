Family Office Rising Gen Leadership Institute Launches to Support Next-Generation Family Office Leaders

Private virtual forum created for rising leaders in family offices and family enterprises

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarind Learning and the Larry Kraus Family Office Tax & Tech-NEW-logy Institute today announced the launch of the Family Office Rising Gen Leadership Institute, a private, virtual forum designed exclusively for rising-generation leaders within family offices and family enterprises.

The Institute is supported by founding sponsors Axiom Trust, HUB Private Client, and Heidrick & Struggles, which share a commitment to preparing the next generation for stewardship, governance, and enterprise leadership.

Tamarind Learning

Created for family offices and family businesses considering the formation of a family office, as well as the executives and leaders who serve within them, the Institute provides a confidential setting for peer exchange, applied learning, and leadership development. The forum is not open to advisors or commercial entities, ensuring a trusted environment for candid discussion and shared learning. There is no fee for qualified participants to join.

"At a time when families are navigating complexity, transition, and rising leadership expectations, there is a tremendous need for a private forum where family office professionals and rising-generation leaders can learn from one another," said Phil Strassler, founder and inspiration behind the Institute. "This Institute was created to provide a virtual, confidential space for open exchange, practical insight, and connection among peers who understand the unique responsibilities of family office leadership."

The Institute has a Steering Committee of family office thought leaders and experts including Phil Strassler, Kirby Rosplock, Jen Richardson, Kathryn McCarthy, Maxim Jardai, Amy Griman, Renee Neri, Matt Powers, Lynn Killeen, and Danielle Orstian York.

Tamarind Learning serves as the education sponsor, administering and hosting the forum while curating the learning experience for participants. Programming will focus on the real-world issues facing rising leaders, including governance, decision-making, family dynamics, leadership identity, and long-term stewardship.

"This Institute reflects the importance of preparing rising leaders not only to inherit wealth, but to also lead with judgment, purpose, and responsibility," said Kirby Rosplock, CEO of Tamarind Learning. "We are honored to host a forum where meaningful peer learning can take place."

The Family Office Rising Gen Leadership Institute is now accepting inquiries from qualified participants. To learn more, visit The Family Office Rising Gen Leadership Institute | Tamarind Learning.

To learn more or express interest, please contact:

Tamarind Learning

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lilian Moreno

2398348552

[email protected]

SOURCE Tamarind Learning