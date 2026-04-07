Tamarind Learning Launches "Purposeful Prenups" to Help Modern Couples Talk Money Before Marriage

New course reframes prenups as a practical conversation about assets, debt, values, and the future couples are building together

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarind Learning, the education operating system for family capital, has launched Purposeful Prenups, a new course designed to help couples approach prenuptial agreements as a thoughtful, practical conversation about money, partnership, and shared expectations.

The launch comes as more Millennials and Gen Xers marry later in life, often bringing greater financial complexity into marriage, including businesses, real estate, inheritances, investments, retirement assets, or debt. In that reality, prenups are no longer just for the ultra-wealthy. They are becoming increasingly relevant for anyone entering marriage with financial interests and obligations, or assets worth discussing.

"Prenups have long been misunderstood as something only wealthy families need," said Kirby Rosplock, PhD, Founder and CEO of Tamarind Learning. "But for many couples today, they are simply part of being transparent, proactive, and aligned about the life they're creating together."

Purposeful Prenups features insights from Emily Bouchard, collaborator with Tamarind Learning and featured thought leader in the platform's first module, alongside other experts in relationships, law, and family wealth. The course also includes a real-world perspective from Katie Loeb, who shares her firsthand experience navigating a prenup conversation and how it ultimately created greater clarity, trust, and transparency in her relationship.

Blending expert guidance with creative, real-world tools, the course includes interactive exercises, real-life stories, and guided "date night" conversations couples can do together with a fiancé, spouse, or financial partner to explore values, financial habits, goals, and expectations in a more natural, less intimidating way.

"A prenup doesn't have to be a negative conversation," said Loeb. "When approached the right way, it can actually create more clarity, transparency, and trust between partners."

The six-week, self-paced course is designed for couples and for the advisors who support them, including estate planning attorneys, RIAs, trust companies, and family offices. Pricing starts at $250 for individuals and $400 for couples, with the option to include one advisor at no additional cost.

To learn more or enroll, visit tamarindlearning.com

About Tamarind Learning

Tamarind Learning provides the learning system families and family offices use to prepare the rising generation for the responsibilities of family capital. Delivered online and designed for discretion, Tamarind sits at the intersection of family office governance, stewardship, and next-generation readiness—with offerings that span the Accredited Beneficiary Stewardship (ABS) program, courses, advisor solutions, and enterprise deployments. Designed to integrate into governance structures: as pre-work for meetings and retreats, as prerequisites for committee participation, and as a durable backbone for a family's education strategy.

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SOURCE Tamarind Learning