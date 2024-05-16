Family Owned & Operated Sausage Company Makes Plans to Expand

Swaggerty's Farm announces plans for new expansion of East Tennessee plant.

KODAK, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and operated sausage company Swaggerty's Farm announces plans for a new building to expand their headquarters and plant in Kodak, Tennessee.

The new, state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot addition will help increase daily efficiency and productivity, double output capacity, and help decrease labor hours. Plans are to start construction on the expansion by Summer 2024 and be complete by the end of 2025. The new building will feature the latest energy-efficient technologies, from lighting to panels with high thermal performance that are more durable, energy-efficient and installed smoothly for a quicker construction time.

Since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm and generations of the Swaggerty family have been producing premium sausage products on the same land at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Known for offering the #1 selling boxed sausage patty on the market, Swaggerty's Farm is one of the fastest-growing sausage brands in the country.

"We look forward to the completion of the new building and a more streamlined process with improved efficiencies and that will benefit our operations and enhance quality for our customers," states Swaggerty's Farm Chief Operating Officer Jon Amidei. "The expansion will help support the tremendous growth we continue to achieve and help set our future leaders and generations up for success."

www.swaggertys.com .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

