Family Owned BullBag Reusable Dumpster Bag: Poised to Respond but Keeping its Fingers Crossed That Hurricane Dorian Fizzles Out!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Owned BullBag Corporation, the originator of The BullBag®, "The Reusable Dumpster Bag®", headquartered in South Florida with offices all over the state is poised to respond if needed, but hopes Hurricane Dorian fizzles out!

Reusable dumpster bag that holds 2.5 tons! Ready when you are! Never damage like metal dumpsters! BullBag has 3 fill heights for your convenience - pay only for height filled NOT by weight!

BullBag Corporation has already seen the devastation that hurricanes can wreak, and has expanded rapidly so that it can service all of Florida to aid in the cleanup and response time for Hurricane Dorian. BullBag's Founder and CEO, AND seasoned Disaster First Responder, Paul G. DiSpazio says, "It's almost as if I developed this product for our Florida communities! Hurricanes are an unfortunate part of a Floridian's life. But, as part of the Florida community, we will endeavor to help our neighbors clean up and rebuild if needed, but truly hope this hurricane doesn't perform as predicted." Having been a first responder to Hurricane Katrina, Erma and Matthew, Mr. DiSpazio knows it's people first!

BullBags are stocked in over 100 Florida Home Depot stores and is available through its website, www.thebullbag.com or by calling 866-414-2855.

Mr. DiSpazio went on to say that "BullBag's service is world class with excellent response times from the moment disposal order placed," so that the debris is gone and rebuilding or a sense of normalcy can begin again.

The BullBag® reusable dumpster bag is 8 cubic yards with the option of only filling to pay lines of 4 yard 6 yard 8 yard or 10 yards -affordable pricing for anyone, BullBag holds up to 2 ¼ tons and is rapidly becoming the go-to means of debris removal for Insurance Restoration, Disaster Clean-up, Contractors, DIY projects and homeowners because disposals are not weighed! BullBags are immediately available at select Florida Home Depots and are ready for usage without having to wait for metal dumpsters to be delivered. Weighing less than 15 lbs, BullBags won't cause further damage to property and can be picked up over fences, pulled out of garages, and from second story scaffolding. "It's One Tough Bag®" backed by a BullBags lifetime warranty and its ecofriendly, lightweight, foldable design makes it easy to store and always ready for the next job.

BullBag® Corporation is known for providing the lowest disposal prices in each market and prompt, courteous service. Mr. DiSpazio and his BullBag team are known for their volunteer and philanthropic work in communities experiencing a need. With multiple patents for their exclusive bag design and disposal system, they are rapidly growing and are always mindful of ecofriendly and recycling practices. Originated and headquartered in Florida, the BullBag is very active in local community cleanups, charity events, and emergency/disaster support that benefit the residents of communities all over the United States. For more information visit www.thebullbag.com, email info@thebullbag.com, or disasterresponse@thebullbag.com or call 866-414-BULL.

