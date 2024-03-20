Family owned Detroit home services company encourages others to visit locally-owned businesses

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says Michiganders should celebrate Mom & Pop Business Owners Day on March 29 with their patronage

DETROIT, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that family-owned companies are the backbone of American business, and Michiganders should celebrate Mom & Pop Business Owners Day on March 29 by visiting their shops.

"Our economy couldn't run without the mom-and-pop businesses," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "The Small Business Administration says that these small, independently-owned businesses are responsible for 63% of the new jobs created from 1995 to 2021. That makes them a vital part of our economy and the workforce, no matter how you look at it."

Mom & Pop Business Owners Day was created by Rick Segel and Margie Segel in honor of their parents, who started a hat shop in 1939 and grew it into a $2 million clothing store. It is celebrated annually on March 29 and encourages communities to "shop locally."

Hottle says she understands how hard it is to run a family-owned business since C & C Heating & Air Conditioning has been her family's business since 1948 when her grandparents started the company. Since that time, it has been run by her grandfather, her uncle and her father, and now Hottle serves as the company's general manager.

"I grew up in this business," she said. "I started at the bottom and spent my summers labeling postcards and doing data entry. After college, I came back to the family business to serve as the operations manager, where I concentrated on building up our customer service center. I learned everything from the ground up."

By 2022, Hottle was promoted as the company's general manager, taking over where her family had left off.

"My experiences have shown me that running a business is hard work," she said. "That's why we should all take our hats off to these independent, family-owned business owners. Celebrate their hard work and contributions to the community by making a habit of patronizing their stores on March 29 and every other day of the year."

