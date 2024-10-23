Family-Owned Medical Care Products Inc. Welcomes New Owner

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Products, a family-owned provider of disposable medical supplies since 1964, has officially been acquired by new owner Roberto Silberwasser. The acquisition marks a new chapter for the long-established Jacksonville-based company.

Siblings Patricia (Patti) and Tom Langenbach have worked with Medical Care Products for nearly five decades, taking over ownership in 1991. Patti began working with the business in 1974, while Tom joined in 1979. Together, they built a reputable company known for its high-quality service and strong customer relationships. After 50 years of dedication to the business, the Langenbachs decided retirement was calling and entrusted Viking Mergers & Acquisitions to find the right buyer to carry on the legacy.

"I had talked to several other groups and knew after one phone call that [Viking M&A] was the perfect fit," recalls Ms. Langenbach. "It was clear to us they are experts at handling all sizes of businesses. Moreover, they possess the compassion and understanding to help us navigate the emotions that accompany selling a family-run business that we have owned for 35 years and worked at for 50... Our family highly recommends Viking and their team!"

Roberto Silberwasser, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the medical sales industry, had set his sights on a company that retails disposable medical devices and like-kind items. Through Viking's efforts, Silberwasser became aware of this opportunity. From there, he met Patti and Tom and submitted an offer to purchase the business shortly after.

"Patti's partnership with Viking proved to be critical to help us all navigate the process from initial offer to closing and overcome several challenges," Silberwasser shared. "I have been impressed by the company Patti and Tom built. I am honored to join the team at Medical Care Products in their mission to provide care for patients and their caregivers."

The transaction was facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advisors Larry (Tripp) Lawson III and Max Roix. The business was sold above the list price, underscoring its exceptional value and growth potential.

"It was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to represent both parties in this successful transaction," Lawson shared. "Roberto, Patricia, and Tom are passionate and driven individuals, and I'm confident that their combined vision and expertise will lead to tremendous success in the future of Medical Care Products. I look forward to seeing the growth and accomplishments that lie ahead."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

