Well-Established Marketing & Sponsorship Agency Acquired by Strategic Buyer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-established Florida-based marketing and sponsorship agency has been acquired by a strategic buyer with extensive industry experience.

The Florida agency has become known for its expertise in marketing, sponsorship, and branding. Specializing in niche industries, it has built a robust and diverse client portfolio spanning local, regional, national, and international markets. With its exceptional service and personalized approach, the agency has earned a reputation for creating and maintaining long-term partnerships that drive measurable results.

The buyer brings significant experience in marketing and brand management, along with a shared vision for continued growth and innovation. The acquisition preserves the agency's high standards and relationship-driven service while enabling it to expand client offerings and scale operations.

"The company's strong growth and industry reputation made it a standout opportunity," said Christian Aunspaugh, Partner at Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "The buyer recognized a thriving business with a platform to scale their marketing impact across a dynamic market."

Senior Advisor Robert Lugo facilitated the transaction alongside Christian Aunspaugh, guiding each stage of the process to ensure a seamless transition for both parties.

Viking M&A of Florida provides merger and acquisition services to small and middle-market business owners. As part of Viking M&A's multi-state network, the Florida offices are backed by one of the largest business brokerage firms in the southeast U.S. Since 1996, Viking has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value.

