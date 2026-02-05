Family-Owned Swaggerty's Farm Meets Rigorous Global Food Safety Certification

The BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard is a widely respected benchmark in the food industry, reflecting rigorous requirements for product safety, operational processes, and quality management. Swaggerty's Farm's sustained achievement from October's audit demonstrates its dedication to maintaining the highest food safety practices while serving customers nationwide.

"Our top priority is safety and quality every single day," said Paula McGee-Davis, Quality Control Manager at Swaggerty's Farm. "This AA score reflects our daily operating procedures and the culture of food safety we cultivate across the company. Even amid our 50,000-square-foot facility expansion, we've reinforced cross-training across all departments to ensure food safety as a company-wide priority. We've also increased our digital compliance checks, which help identify potential non-conformities, improve efficiencies, prevent issues, and refine our procedures, all key parts of our continuous improvement plan. I'm extremely proud of our entire team for working together to make this possible."

Founded in 1930, Swaggerty's Farm has grown from a local East Tennessee business into a nationally recognized brand while maintaining the family traditions and care that have been the cornerstone of the company for nearly a century." Our roots in East Tennessee remain at the heart of everything we do. As a family-owned company, our culture sets us apart. We know our people by name, keep our doors open, and prioritize promoting from within. Even as we've grown beyond a small operation, we remain dedicated to quality, service, and the values that have guided us since day one," said Jon Amidei, COO of Swaggerty's Farm.

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm, visit www.swaggertys.com .

To learn more about the BRCGS standards, visit https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/ .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

