Family practice specialist now offers Austin families the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Paul W. John, MD, a family physician with a long-standing private practice in Austin, Texas, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that provides patients with more time, support and greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

The Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique membership medicine model that allows Dr. John to offer concierge medicine while maintaining a traditional practice and accepting insurance plans. Patients have the option to select an enhanced practice experience, but the practice does not require patients to join. No patients are dismissed. The program is simply an option for patients who want additional healthcare support along with the assurance of knowing that, when they have a medical concern, their personal physician will be available to them.

Dr. John decided to launch this new program in part because the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant anxiety among his patients, especially those in vulnerable population groups who found themselves separated from loved ones and concerned about their short- and long-term health. These patients wanted to know that Dr. John, their trusted physician, would be the one to advise them regarding new safety protocols, testing, treatment, and general ongoing wellness concerns.

"This has been a chaotic and stressful time in healthcare. The demand for my personal attention and support was increasing to the point where, I knew I had to think creatively to meet my patients' need and provide them with options that would give them peace of mind," says Dr. John. "In such a high-pressure environment, this program is a great solution. I can provide this enhanced service to the patients who want it, while continuing to treat all the families in my practice."

Patients who enroll in the Hybrid Choice pay an annual fee that allows Dr. John to provide services that go beyond what could be offered in a traditional practice. They include: a greater focus on wellness with a comprehensive annual exam that includes specialty lab work through Cleveland Heart Lab; easy to secure, unhurried appointments that generally start on time; Dr. John's private cell phone number and HIPAA compliant email address to make communication easy and direct, even after hours; enhanced medical advocacy and coordination with all other healthcare providers; house calls and social rounds at select area hospitals, when necessary. Children between ages 11-26 also receive complimentary membership when their parent joins.

"This is the kind of highly personalized medicine that makes it a joy to practice," says Dr. John. "I am looking forward to getting back to that old-school kind of family medicine, taking all the time I need with patients, without worrying about reimbursements rates and the pressure to see more and more patients."

Dr. John's Hybrid Choice program is available for a membership fee. For more information, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Paul W. John, MD

Dr. Paul John, a Family Practice doctor for 25+ years, graduated, cum laude, from The University of Dallas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He obtained his medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and completed his internship and residency in Family Practice at the U. S. Naval Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dr. John practiced as a staff physician for two years for the US Navy at the Naval Hospital in Guam, a U.S. Territory. He then practiced as a staff family practice physician and a member of the teaching staff of the Puget Sound Family Medicine Program at the U. S. Naval Hospital in Bremerton, WA from 1994-1995. In 1995, Dr. John moved to Austin, Texas and practiced medicine for the Seton Hospitals where he served as the Chairman of the Family Practice Department of the Seton Hospital Network in 1997. In 2000, Dr. John established his private family practice office in Northwest Austin. Dr. John is Board Certified through the American Board of Family Medicine and holds memberships with the American Academy of Family Practice, The Texas Medical Association and the Travis County Medical Society.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with over 500 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md .

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians