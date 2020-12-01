Family Practitioner from Lincoln, CA now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Chunwen Teng, DO, a family physician with a practice in Lincoln, California, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

Unlike traditional concierge medicine programs, with Hybrid Choice, Dr. Teng is able to provide patients the option to receive the highest level of support and service, including medical advocacy and round-the-clock availability, or to continue as a patient in her traditional practice. No patients are dismissed from the practice. The program is simply an option for patients who want the assurance of knowing that the physician who knows them and their health history will be managing their healthcare needs.

"Now, more than ever, there is massive demand for healthcare services," says Dr. Teng. "For many of my patients, particularly those in vulnerable populations or those who, for social distancing reasons, can't be around family, they want to know they can always reach me. They want the doctor who knows them personally to be the one to offer advice and direction, not just urgent care. Hybrid Choice makes that possible."

Today's medical practices are under increasing pressure. For physicians in high-need areas like Dr. Teng, CCP's Hybrid Choice is a win-win for doctors and patients. Patients get the kind of personalized care that has become challenging for doctors to deliver to today's health care climate. At the same time, doctors are not only able to maintain their traditional practice—seeing all of their patients and accepting insurance plans—but also can add a sorely needed new, private revenue source via an annual membership fee from patients who choose to participate. This revenue source exists outside of patient visits, relieving financial pressure on physicians and stabilizing medical practices that often have been forced to curtail office visits and optional services during the pandemic. Hybrid Choice allows doctors to spend more time with member patients, practicing an old-school style of medicine for a portion of their day, with exclusive after-hours availability via cell phone and email, and medical advocacy for patients with specialists, hospitalists and other health providers.

"This pandemic has left many patients feeling anxious about their health. As a family practice specialist, I want to do everything I can to relieve that anxiety, but it's extremely difficult to do so and maintain my private practice," says Teng. "There simply aren't enough minutes in the day. I wish there were. The revenue and time that Hybrid Choice offers allows me to provide that level of support to those patients who want it, while still maintaining the same high standard of medical care across my entire practice."

For more information on Dr. Teng's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Dr. Chunwen Teng, DO

Dr. Chunwen Teng, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, CA and has over nine years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2011. She is affiliated with medical facilities such as Doctors Hospital of Manteca, CA and Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md .

