Family Research Council Applauds HHS Notice of Violation Issued to University of Vermont Medical Center for Conscience Rights Violation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council applauded the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for issuing a Notice of Violation against the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for unlawfully forcing a nurse to assist in an abortion. The OCR found UVMMC's policy required employees to assist in abortion procedures even after recording religious or moral objections. OCR also determined the UVMMC has repeatedly forced staff who have registered religious or moral objections to participate in abortion procedures in violation of the Church Amendments and has refused to cooperate with the investigation or conform its policies to federal nondiscrimination law.

Family Research Council Legislative Assistant Connor Semelsberger commented:

"Today the Department of Health and Human Services announced that the University of Vermont Medical Center forced a nurse to participate in an abortion despite a conscience objection. This action is in violation of longstanding federal conscience laws.

"This is now the third time under the Trump administration that HHS has investigated conscience violations, and we commend their effort to enforce laws that protect people's rights to live by their religious or moral beliefs in all areas of life, including their professional lives," concluded Semelsberger.

SOURCE Family Research Council