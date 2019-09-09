Family Research Council Applauds House Minority for Holding Hearing on Born Alive Abortion Survivors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council applauds the Republican Minority in the U.S. House of Representatives for scheduling a hearing on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House leadership have blocked a vote on the bill more than 80 times and have refused to schedule a hearing or sign the discharge petition for the bill.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"Minority Whip Steve Scalise and the members involved in this hearing have gone to great lengths to hear testimony on why Congress must act to protect infants born alive after a failed abortion. It reflects the sad state of our politics today that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively blocking even a vote on a commonsense law against infanticide.

"Everyone, especially people of faith, who understands that every human being is created in the image of God has a duty to speak out on behalf of newborn babies that cannot speak up for themselves," continued Perkins.

"Every baby born alive is a person and deserves to be protected. Babies should be greeted with the warmth of a thermal cap, not a cold operation table. To remind Congress of this truth, we are committed to delivering 90,000 baby hats to Speaker Pelosi," concluded Perkins.

The minority-led hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at 1:00 pm ET in Room HVC-215 of the Capitol Visitors Center.

The hearing will feature testimony from: Jill Stanek, Dr. Kathi Aultman, Dr. Robin Pierucci, and Tessa Longbons.

