Family Research Council Applauds House Minority for Holding Hearing on Born Alive Abortion Survivors

Family Research Council

Sep 09, 2019, 10:38 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council applauds the Republican Minority in the U.S. House of Representatives for scheduling a hearing on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House leadership have blocked a vote on the bill more than 80 times and have refused to schedule a hearing or sign the discharge petition for the bill.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"Minority Whip Steve Scalise and the members involved in this hearing have gone to great lengths to hear testimony on why Congress must act to protect infants born alive after a failed abortion. It reflects the sad state of our politics today that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively blocking even a vote on a commonsense law against infanticide.

"Everyone, especially people of faith, who understands that every human being is created in the image of God has a duty to speak out on behalf of newborn babies that cannot speak up for themselves," continued Perkins.

"Every baby born alive is a person and deserves to be protected. Babies should be greeted with the warmth of a thermal cap, not a cold operation table. To remind Congress of this truth, we are committed to delivering 90,000 baby hats to Speaker Pelosi," concluded Perkins.

The minority-led hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at 1:00 pm ET in Room HVC-215 of the Capitol Visitors Center.

The hearing will feature testimony from: Jill Stanek, Dr. Kathi Aultman, Dr. Robin Pierucci, and Tessa Longbons.

Family Research Council Applauds House Minority for Holding Hearing on Born Alive Abortion Survivors

Family Research Council

Sep 09, 2019, 10:38 ET