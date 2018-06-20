Family Research Council Commends Pres. Trump for Signing Order Keeping Families Together, Urges Congress to Overhaul Immigration Law

"Yesterday I assembled a small group of evangelical leaders and pastors to discuss with Attorney General Jeff Sessions ways in which the federal government can uphold the law on our southern border while at the same time showing compassion for families and children. Attorney General Sessions shared our concerns and pledged to work toward a solution that would be just, fair and enforceable. President Trump issued an executive order today that will compassionately keep families together while also upholding the rule of law.

"However, this should not lessen the pressure for Congress to come together to overhaul our immigration system and secure our borders. The inaction of Congress has helped create this crisis on the border. We need an immigration policy that is truly just, fair, family friendly, and enforceable. If there is a silver lining, all this has brought much needed attention to the immigration issue. I am hopeful that all sides may finally come to the table and negotiate a solution," concluded Perkins.

