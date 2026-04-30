Family Research Council Responds to DOJ's Report on Anti-Christian Bias Under Biden Administration

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins released the following statement in response to the report released today by the U.S. Department of Justice's Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias detailing the Biden administration's prosecutions, policies, and practices demonstrating anti-Christian bias throughout the federal government:

"This is a very good report on the pervasive anti-Christian bias under the Biden administration; capturing many of the domestic religious liberty concerns we have noticed in recent years, especially on marriage, family, sexuality, and life issues – as well as hostility against Christianity in general. During the Biden term, Family Research Council tracked hundreds of incidents of churches being firebombed, attacked, and vandalized. Yet, as this DOJ report shows, the Biden administration did very little in response and instead weaponized its resources to target Christians including imprisoning grandmothers praying outside of abortion centers. This report does raise questions about what comes next. And what happens the next time a radical progressive like President Biden comes to power? We must ensure this targeting never happens again under any future administration.

"We must ensure that the bedrock of American society and culture is placed on a firm footing in which freedom is respected for everyone. What better time to do this than our nation's 250th birthday? Religious freedom is seldom handed to the passive; it is claimed by those who exercise it even when a hostile culture says they may not.

"The report provides invaluable insight into how the Biden administration, working in concert with abortion and LGBT groups, weaponized government against those who opposed their anti-family, anti-faith agenda.

"Now is the time to take this insight and put in safeguards at the federal, state, and local levels that will prevent future Democrat administrations from hollowing out the First Amendment, making it difficult for them to pervert America.

"Ultimately, the preventative prescription to anti-Christian bias from our own government is Christians sharing the gospel and living out their faith in a God honoring way. While we should press on the government to act justly, it's up to the church to change the culture that has given rise to this anti-Christian bias," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council