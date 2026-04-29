FRC's Tony Perkins Praises SCOTUS' First Choice Women's Resource Centers Decision

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued their unanimous decision in First Choice Women's Resource Centers v. Platkin. The case centers around First Choice Women's Resource Centers, a Christian, pro-life, pregnancy care center, that former New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin targeted with a baseless, wide-ranging, and onerous subpoena that required the organization to consume its limited resources to produce extensive documentation—including donor information—or face legal consequences. The former attorney general did not refer to any substantive evidence of wrongdoing to justify his outrageous demands. Rather, First Choice was targeted for being a pro-life religious organization.

Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins commented:

"Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down another blatant attempt to sideline Christian ministries by government officials. The Court's ruling that the former New Jersey attorney general illegally targeted First Choice Women's Resource Center is a major victory. First Choice can finally be free to carry out and focus solely on its mission to serve pregnant mothers, mothers of newborns, and fathers on the journey of parenthood, without being distracted by a bureaucratic minefield set by the state of New Jersey. The former New Jersey attorney general targeted First Choice because he disagreed with their Christian-based, pro-life mission. In this country, Christians have the right to speak freely about their religion and to act on those biblical beliefs in the broader society. I am grateful that the Supreme Court has once again affirmed this," Perkins concluded.

Mary Szoch, FRC's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, commented:

"Pro-lifers and Christians should not be targeted by political opponents because of their beliefs. In America, all people have the right to speak freely and to practice their religion. As Christians, our faith compels us to stand up for the vulnerable. This is what First Choice Women's Resource Center does. Praise God that the Supreme Court's decision allows them to continue focusing on their important pro-life work."

SOURCE Family Research Council