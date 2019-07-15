Family Research Council to Host Event Highlighting Religious Freedom in Northeast Syria alongside 2nd State Dept. Ministerial

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday evening, July 16, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who was recently elected as Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, will host an event that will highlight the blossoming religious freedom for people of all faiths in the northeastern autonomous region of what used to be Syria, the constant threat Turkish and Iranian forces pose to this religious freedom, and the implications for American and Israeli security interests in the region.

Travis Weber, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Family Research Council, and Lauren Homer, President and Founder of Law and Liberty Trust International, will moderate discussions with two panels of experts. Family Research Council will co-host this event with Law and Liberty International on the opening day of the State Department's second annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.

Speakers include:

Lord David Alton , Peer in the British House of Lords and Co-Founder of the Jubilee Campaign

, Peer in the British House of Lords and Co-Founder of the Jubilee Campaign Bassam Ishak , President of the Syriac National Council and Co-head of the Representative Office of the Syrian Democratic Council in Washington, D.C.

, President of the Syriac National Council and Co-head of the Representative Office of the Syrian Democratic Council in Sinam Mohammed, Co-head of the Representative Office of the Syrian Democratic Council in Washington, D.C.

Hallam Ferguson , Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Middle East Bureau at USAID

, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Middle East Bureau at USAID His Grace Mar Awa Royel , Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East for the Diocese of California and Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Assyrian Church of the East

, Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East for the Diocese of and Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Assyrian Church of the East Tony Perkins , President, Family Research Council

, President, Family Research Council Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin , Executive Vice President, Family Research Council

, Executive Vice President, Family Research Council Travis Weber , Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs and Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, Family Research Council

, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs and Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, Family Research Council Lauren Homer , President and Founder of Law and Liberty Trust International

, President and Founder of Law and Liberty Trust International Haider Elias , President of Yazda

, President of Yazda Chris Mitchell , CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief, Producer Jerusalem Dateline

WHAT: Discussion on religious freedom under the semi-autonomous federal government in northeast Syria and the constant threat from its more powerful, authoritarian neighbors.

WHERE: Family Research Council Media Center, 801 G St NW, Washington, DC, 20001 (register for the event here). The event will be livestreamed here.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET

