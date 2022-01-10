"Famous Friends" Chris Young and Kane Brown Celebrate Community with UScellular

UScellular Music Campaign Brings People and Communities Together Tweet this

"Every artist remembers where they came from and that shines through in the music Chris and Kane each create," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management for UScellular. "UScellular is celebrating its own commitment to local communities by joining with these amazing artists and providing shareable moments with their fans."

UScellular will host two separate "Ask Me Anything" Instagram Live sessions where fans will have a chance to ask questions and interact with Chris and Kane. Chris Young's Instagram Live session is today, January 10 at 8 p.m. CT. Kane Brown's Instagram Live is February 3 at 8 p.m. CT. Details are available on the UScellular Instagram page.

"It's great how UScellular is creating an opportunity for me, Kane and some amazing local bands to stay connected with fans in our communities," said Young. "My amazing hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee gave me my start in music and it's good to see how UScellular is working in a similar way to show how they are committed to enriching the communities they serve."

Chris and Kane will serve as hosts of the campaign and take to their social channels to highlight diverse, emerging music performers who got their start in UScellular communities. Videos and social posts feature personal stories from Chris and Kane as well as the seven local musicians and musical groups. The videos emphasize the importance of how their community shaped them, personally and professionally.

The local musicians and musical groups included are:

Lowland Hum - Charlottesville, Va.

Dead Horses - Madison, Wis.

The Real Zebos - Omaha, Neb.

The Way Down Wanderers - Peoria, Ill.

The Ghost of Paul Revere - Portland, Maine

Kaitlin Butts - Tulsa, Okla.

Beta Radio - Wilmington, N.C.

"Music is a universal language that transcends age, geography and culture and it's been exciting to see this campaign take shape," said Brown. "I am very close to my own community and it's been a tremendous influence on my songwriting and with how its supported me to get to this point in my career."

UScellular™ "Locally Grown. Locally Live." Sweepstakes

Fans can visit locallygrown.uscellular.com to register for a chance to win a trip to see a Chris Young or Kane Brown live performance. Visitors will also be able to show their pride and vote for their favorite local musician or musical group to earn them some bragging rights among the seven local artists.

To register for the concert, enter the meet-and-greet sweepstakes and to find out more details, go to locallygrown.uscellular.com.

About Chris Young

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 22 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 6 Country Music Association nominations, 4 Academy of Country Music nominations and 2 Grammy nominations, along with wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard's top country artists of the decade. "Famous Friends" – Chris's platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown – is the title track to his "most personal album to date" (Forbes). The track earned the top spot on Billboard's year-end Country Airplay Songs chart. In addition, the "booming duet" (Tennessean) "At The End Of A Bar" with Mitchell Tenpenny is the newest single from his 8th studio album, "Famous Friends." For more information and to catch a Chris Young show on the road, visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 6 Million fans on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Kane Brown

Named to the 2021 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world, 5X American Music Award (AMA) winner Kane Brown continues to expand the perception of Country music and break musical boundaries. Noted as the "future of Country" (Billboard) and one of "31 People Changing the South" (Time), the chart-topping entertainer earned an ACM Album of the Year nomination for Mixtape Vol. 1, (2020) and won an ACM Video of the Year Award for his anthem "Worldwide Beautiful." Brown first broke through the country charts with his #1 self-titled debut, which spent 13 weeks at the top of the chart and set a new record when Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Kane Brown produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time--the 7X platinum #1 hit "Heaven" and "What Ifs." Brown's sophomore album Experiment debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. His multi-week #1 single with Chris Young, "Famous Friends" earned 3 CMA nominations and won a CMT Award. His latest singles, "One Mississippi" and "Memory" are currently Top 20 on the Country and Top 40 radio charts. For more information on Kane Brown, visit www.kanebrownmusic.com

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

