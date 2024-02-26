Famous Toastery and NASCAR's Michael McDowell Switch into High Gear with Partnership Extension

Leading Brunch Franchise Strengthens Partnership with '21 Daytona 500 Champion to Build Upon Growing Brand Awareness and Franchise Expansion

Famous Toastery is extending its partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell through January 2025 .

through . Their initial partnership saw wide-ranging success and created ample new opportunities for the brand, including the unique opportunity to host the Famous Toastery Bowl, launching the regional franchise into the national spotlight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the renowned better breakfast franchise known for its Famously Fresh and simple-scratch menu, is excited to announce the extension of their partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. The partnership is set to extend through January 2025 and aims to build upon the momentum gained from the partnership thus far.

As a result of their initial partnership, which began in October 2023, Famous Toastery began conversations with potential franchisees in new markets, secured press in new outlets, and diversified their audience. But perhaps the most impressive achievement from the first few months of their partnership was the opportunity to host the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl – launching the regional breakfast franchise into the national spotlight.

To fully capitalize on the moment, McDowell participated in the ceremonial coin toss at the start of the game while wearing a custom-made Famous Toastery fire suit while his custom-wrapped car made specifically for this occasion was made available for viewing and photos on the concourse.

Now, with the partnership extended, Famous Toastery aims to continue to build on their newly expanded audience to bring their inviting atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and community spirit to more markets nationwide.

"Since beginning our partnership with Michael, we have seen incredible success and have achieved our initial goal of broadening our audience to build awareness of our brand across the country," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "I think this success can be attributed to partnering with someone who aligns so incredibly well with our brand's values, and we look forward to seeing what more we can accomplish in the next year working with Michael."

The renewed partnership will include exciting appearances by Michael McDowell throughout the year, a Famous Toastery helmet logo and custom gloves that McDowell will wear on select race days and more exciting moments for McDowell and Famous Toastery fans! "Famous Toastery has been a staple in my life for almost a decade, so being able to suit up and represent Famous Toastery on race days is a full circle moment for me," McDowell said.

Famous Toastery, a brand synonymous with brunch, offers a well-crafted menu with Famously Fresh ingredients, emphasizing both decadence and nutrition. The restaurant serves a range of breakfast favorites including omelets, pancakes, waffles, stuffed French toast, benedicts, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and salads. Their commitment to quality extends to their specialty coffees and brunch cocktails, creating a delightful dining experience for patrons.

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit bestbreakfastfranchise.com. Follow @FamousToastery_ and @Mc_Driver on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022), as well as CNBC as a top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine as a Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off (2018), Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies, and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities (2018). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL MCDOWELL

Michael McDowell is an American professional race car driver who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the flagship No. 34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports. He is the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, 2023 Brickyard 200 winner, and is well-known by road racing enthusiasts for his impressive career as a former open-wheel and sports cars driver. Beyond his racing achievements, Michael McDowell is a loving husband and father to five, devoted Christian, and strong advocate for adoption. To learn more about Michael McDowell, please visit mmcdowell.com.

