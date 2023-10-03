Famous Toastery Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Driver Michael McDowell to Drive Brand Awareness and Accelerate Business Growth

Leading U.S. Brunch Franchise Forges Partnership with '21 Daytona 500 Champion to Rev Up Continued Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the renowned better brunch franchise known for its "Famously Fresh" and simple-scratch menu, proudly announces its dynamic partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell.

With more than 25 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, Famous Toastery aims to leverage its official motorsports partnership with Michael McDowell to reach a new audience of breakfast and brunch lovers, as well as to expand their inviting atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and community spirit to more markets across the nation.

"Michael is a trusted and respected partner in NASCAR as well as in our community," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "By partnering with Michael, we're able to pursue our common goal which is to communicate our Famously Fresh message and continue to be actively rooted in our community. This partnership came about organically as Michael and his family frequently visit our Famous Toastery franchises."

Famous Toastery, a brand synonymous with brunch, offers a well-crafted menu with only the freshest ingredients, emphasizing both decadence and nutrition. The restaurant serves a range of breakfast favorites including omelets, pancakes, waffles, stuffed French toast, benedicts, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and salads. Their commitment to quality extends to their specialty coffees and brunch cocktails, creating a delightful dining experience for patrons.

"Breakfast at Famous Toastery has been a weekly staple in the McDowell family household for nearly a decade," said McDowell. "Their food is always fresh and delicious, their staff is friendly and very approachable, and every time we walk through the front door at one of their locations, there's always this welcoming atmosphere that keeps us coming back — sometimes three or four times a week. I'm humbled by this opportunity to partner with Famous Toastery, a company that shares very similar values and beliefs as my own, and I'm eager to introduce their growing brand to all the passionate race fans and breakfast lovers across the country."

To help kick off their exciting new partnership, Famous Toastery welcomes race fans to come out for a special meet and greet opportunity with Michael McDowell this Friday, October 6 from 9 – 10 a.m. ET at their Concord Mills, NC location (8680 Concord Mills Boulevard #10, Concord, NC 28027). Enjoy a delicious breakfast, take a picture with Michael and his Daytona 500 trophy, and receive an autographed hero card.

Don't miss any of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action as Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team get ready to take on the lefts and rights of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Roval 400 – this Sunday, October 8, 2023, airing live at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com. Follow @FamousToastery and @Mc_Driver on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL MCDOWELL

Michael McDowell is an American professional race car driver who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the flagship No. 34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports. He is the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, 2023 Brickyard 200 winner, and is well-known by road racing enthusiasts for his impressive career as a former open-wheel and sports cars driver. Beyond his racing achievements, Michael McDowell is a loving husband and father to five, devoted Christian, and strong advocate for adoption. To learn more about Michael McDowell, please visit www.mmcdowell.com.

