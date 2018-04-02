Famous Toastery to Open its 30th Location, Projecting 80 Percent Location Growth Over 2017

"We are quickly growing with franchise partners who see that we're too good of an opportunity to pass up," said CEO and founder Robert Maynard. "The better-breakfast segment is hot, and we got in on the ground running. With so many customers who frequent our restaurants on a regular basis, our scratch kitchen, and ongoing specialties make us a local favorite no matter what community we are open in. Not only that, but with hours that allow franchisees to get to their families in the early afternoon makes us an appealing restaurant to operate."

The Charlotte-based franchise's locations can be found in Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Georgia, and of course throughout North and South Carolina. With additional expansion in the works across those states, Famous Toastery is also gearing up to return to the founders' home of New York. The Commack Long Island location will open mid-year in the same county that Maynard's father lives.

"Myself and my fellow founder Brian Burchill grew up down the street from each other on Long Island," said Maynard. "With my father being a former New York City firefighter and Brian's dad being a retired policeman, we have a deep pride for New York. We are really looking forward to growing the brand on Long Island where there is nothing quite like a Famous Toastery already there."

From 2016 to 2017, the brand saw a 69 percent year over year location growth by opening 11 locations. Now, Famous Toastery is accelerating that growth with projections for 80 percent year over year location growth in 2018 through the opening of 14 locations. As franchisees sign on to develop the brand, the press is also taking notice. Famous Toastery has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, FOX Business Television's Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Vogue, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, and FOX and Friends.

And with media attention comes new customers. To keep loyal brand fans coming back for more, Famous Toastery has revealed an online ordering program so guests can get their favorite breakfast or lunch dish on the run.

"In this day and age, everyone is busy, and people prefer not to speak with someone on the phone if they don't have to," said Maynard. "We wanted to simplify the ordering process so that someone can easily place their order when they want and how they want to. We're expecting the online ordering service to expedite the customer experience when guests are in a hurry, while also increasing location sales as another stream of revenue."

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Famous Toastery's story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch portabella mushroom benedict and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons' pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers always can expect impeccable service because at Toast, "every server is your server." Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Toast will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Toast or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit http://toastcafeonline.com/.

