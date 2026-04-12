Fan-favorite Easter Jeep® Safari Concept Becomes Reality With Retro-inspired Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind Special Editions

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2026 Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator bring a fan favorite Easter Jeep Safari concept to life with retro inspired Rewind Special Editions.

The 2026 Jeep® Wrangler Rewind special edition is a vibrant throwback to the bold, expressive era of the '80s and '90s

Rewind, the sixth of 12 limited-edition Jeep Wrangler models, marking the halfway point of the brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series, debuts with bold retro flair

The celebration extends to the Jeep Gladiator Rewind special edition, bringing the same retro design cues to the industry's only open-air pickup

Rooted in proven Willys capability, Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind special editions draw inspiration from the vehicles that built the Jeep reputation on and off the road, foundations that have defined Jeep capability for generations

Rewind special editions add retro exterior graphics, gold-accent wheels and tow hooks, off-road tires, steel rock rails and bespoke heated Nappa leather seats with 8-bit–inspired embossing and more, all for just $1,900 over a comparably equipped model

When people hear Jeep® Wrangler, the image that usually comes to mind is the brightly colored CJ 7s, YJs and TJs that once filled high school and college-town streets, but just as often, those same vehicles are remembered clawing over rocky trails, throwing dust on back roads and building their reputations on rugged terrain well beyond the city limits. Those nostalgic vehicles, and the carefree memories tied to them, inspired the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rewind, the sixth release in the brand's industry-first and yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve campaign. That same retro spirit continues with the Jeep Gladiator Rewind, extending the throwback aesthetic to another iconic nameplate.

Originally unveiled as a one-off concept at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari on real terrain with real enthusiasts, the Jeep Rewind quickly became one of the most talked about vehicles of the event. The enthusiastic response was so overwhelming that the Jeep brand decided to bring it into production for consumers, a fitting move for a concept that perfectly captures the spirit of the brand.

"Jeep owners have always had a deep emotional connection to their off-road vehicles, and the Jeep Rewind taps directly into that sense of freedom and first car nostalgia," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "Easter Jeep Safari has long served as our real-world test bed for future Jeep capability and design, giving us immediate, unfiltered feedback from the most passionate enthusiasts in our community. When we saw how strongly fans responded to the concept vehicle at last year's Easter Jeep Safari, we knew we had to bring it to life. The Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind special editions are the perfect example of how we're celebrating our heritage while delivering fresh, unexpected ideas that resonate with our community."

Retro Reimagining of Jeep Brand Freedom

Jeep brand designers, many of whom grew up in the '80s and '90s, approached Rewind as a nostalgia-soaked throwback. This is the generation that came of age surrounded by brightly colored Wranglers, bold graphics, and early gaming and digital design, influences that are once again shaping culture today, from fashion and footwear to music and art.

As those elements made a comeback, the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind became an opportunity to channel something personal. That nostalgia hits differently now, tugging at the heartstrings of first cars, first adventures and the sense of freedom that made the Jeep brand iconic. The design team leaned into the colors, patterns and playful details of their youth, taking cues from everything, from early digital visuals and arcade games to the bold, geometric designs once found on iconic 1990s food-court cups, while ensuring it was wrapped around authentic Jeep capability rooted in iconic Willys legacy.

Exterior highlights:

Multicolor exterior graphics inspired by the bold hues and patterns of the mixtape and roller skate era

Limited-run exterior color palette features vibrant, era-accurate shades

Gold accent wheels and tow hooks add a premium, retro-forward touch

Off-road tires and steel rock rails

Painted body-color fender flares

Limited body-color combinations available, including Bright White, Granite Crystal, Anvil, Gloss Black, Hydro Blue, Joose, Earl (Wrangler only) and Reign

Interior highlights:

Bespoke Nappa Leather seats with embossed patterns influenced by classic 8-bit arcade graphics

Fun, era-inspired accent stitching and color-matched painted interior details

Unique dot-matrix-inspired shift knob cap, paired with exclusive cupholder plaques for Wrangler and Gladiator, plus a swing-gate plaque and spare tire cover for Wrangler

All-weather slush mats

Additional standard content:

7-inch driver information display

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Remote start

Keyless Passive Entry

LED headlamps and fog lamps

Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning

Locking rear differential and Off-Road+ mode

Trailer hitch and programmable auxiliary switches

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind special editions are available to order in May and will be priced $1,900 on top of comparably equipped Willys models.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis