Introducing Mopaw From Mopar: Experts Equipping Four Paws and Four Wheels

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Mopaw offers premium travel- and vehicle-related pet accessories that embrace Mopar's high standards for quality, durability and vehicle compatibility

“When it comes to making sure our pets are happy and healthy, Americans don’t cut corners, they treat their pets just like a member of the family,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy. Mopaw from Mopar offers premium-quality and vehicle-related accessories designed to support the growing community of pet-loving drivers in the United States.

Mopar announces the launch of Mopaw, an all-new line of premium-quality, travel- and vehicle-related pet accessories designed to support the growing community of pet-loving drivers in the United States.

Pet industry expenditures recently totaled more than $150 billion in the United States with sales expected to continue climbing, according to the American Pet Products Association, and approximately 78% of American pet owners travel with their pets each year, says the Global Vet Link.

Mopaw arrives at a moment when pets are more integrated into daily life than ever before.

A Trusted Automotive Brand Expands Into Pet Mobility

Whether exclusively designed for Mopaw or sourced from prominent manufacturers, all products embrace Mopar's high standards for quality, durability and vehicle compatibility. The result is a collection that gives pet owners the confidence that comes from choosing a brand built on decades of engineering excellence.

"When it comes to making sure our pets are happy and healthy, Americans don't cut corners, they treat their pets just like a member of the family," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy. "Mopaw accessories bring the car enthusiast and the pet lover together in a way that only an OEM can, so you don't have to sacrifice fit or finish when traveling with your pets."

The initial Mopaw product and merchandise lineup includes:

Pet carrier: Sourced from Nemesys Gear, the pet carrier is designed to integrate seamlessly with a vehicle's back seat latch system. This secure, comfort-forward carrier helps reduce pet anxiety while giving owners peace of mind during every ride

Sourced from Nemesys Gear, the pet carrier is designed to integrate seamlessly with a vehicle's back seat latch system. This secure, comfort-forward carrier helps reduce pet anxiety while giving owners peace of mind during every ride Folding pet kennel: Pets and drivers agree that travel feels safer in an enclosed space. This folding kennel features four tie-down straps for secure vehicle attachment. It stores flat, assembles quickly and is ready for any four-legged adventure

Pets and drivers agree that travel feels safer in an enclosed space. This folding kennel features four tie-down straps for secure vehicle attachment. It stores flat, assembles quickly and is ready for any four-legged adventure Interior protection options: Sourced from 4Knines, the heavy-duty, functional seat and door covers protect interior surfaces, while hammocks are designed to block the gap between the front and back seats, because every adventure should leave memories, not messes

Sourced from 4Knines, the heavy-duty, functional seat and door covers protect interior surfaces, while hammocks are designed to block the gap between the front and back seats, because every adventure should leave memories, not messes YETI buddy tumbler and dog bowl: The buddy tumbler delivers temperature-controlled hydration on the go, pairing perfectly with a durable dog bowl

The buddy tumbler delivers temperature-controlled hydration on the go, pairing perfectly with a durable dog bowl Collars and leashes: From driveway to the dog park, a variety of collars and leashes keep every adventure stylish, secure and full of wag

From driveway to the dog park, a variety of collars and leashes keep every adventure stylish, secure and full of wag Dog T-shirts and hoodies: Combining comfort and personality, the shirts and hoodies are designed to keep pets cozy while showcasing their adventurous spirit

Even More Ways to Equip You and Your Best Friend

Pet lovers looking to bring an adventurous spirit with Mopaw gear can explore a growing collection of products at the online store or by visiting a U.S.-based Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo or Fiat dealership.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis