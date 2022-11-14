FAN-FAVORITE HOLIDAY PHOTO ADVENTURE 'SNOWDAY' RETURNS TO GALLERIA DALLAS ON NOV. 18

Annual Christmas-Themed, Massive Entertainment Exhibit is Back with SANTALAND

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallasites are preparing for a SNOWDAY on Nov. 18 as the popular interactive photo adventure of the same name returns to the Galleria Dallas for the fourth holiday season. SNOWDAY, the hour-long immersive experience boasting unlimited themed photo opportunities, offers an explorable adventure just in time for Christmas. And back by popular demand, the exhibit will once again house SANTALAND, featuring daily train trips to the North Pole.

This year, guests can expect all-new rooms and multiple light tunnels through SNOWDAY's winter wonderland to help ring in the holidays. The festive town offers exhibits like an enchanting mirror maze of lights and a full-on elf community. Integrated cameras and state-of-the-art lighting ensure that each moment can be captured on social media or printed for a take-home keepsake. Guests will delight at the immersive train experience from Santa's secret wardrobe portal from SNOWDAY to the North Pole with its magical moonlit forest and enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops. Also new this year, a Spanish-speaking Santa will be on-site every Thursday.

"The holiday season draws out the kid in all of us and we are proud to be a part of bringing a little bit of that magic back to those in Dallas this year," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "With SANTALAND also being the only truly Santa experience in the area, the event is unlike any other with memories to last a lifetime."

SNOWDAY will be located on Level One inside Galleria Dallas, next to Banana Republic, running Friday, Nov. 18 until Sunday, Jan. 8 while SANTALAND will run through Christmas Eve. Both exhibits will operate daily in conjunction with mall hours. Santaland visits start at $24.97 for a family of two or $39.95 for a family of four. Visiting SNOWDAY starts at $21.99 per adult and $9.99 per child. Combo tickets are also available. Those purchasing tickets prior to Nov. 15 will be entered to win a $500 gift card to Galleria Dallas. For more information, visit www.snowdaydallas.com.

