FANAPLY CLOSES SUCCESSFUL YEAR WITH WARPED TOUR AND RIOT FEST PARTNERSHIPS

As Music Festivals See Major Results from Technology Platform, Fanaply Positions itself for Further Expansion in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanaply , the gamification platform for festivals that transforms attendee actions into meaningful rewards and increased engagement, capped a transformative year with successful activations at Warped Tour and Riot Fest. The positive results of its two latest partnerships demonstrate the growing industry recognition that Fanaply's gamification and rewards technology can create meaningful value for both fans and festival operators.

This caps off Fanaply's first full year of operations following its reimagined platform launch in early 2025, as the company focuses on solving critical challenges facing festival organizers, such as rising operational costs, sponsor activation needs, and attendee engagement. Fanaply's fan-first, interactive technology integrates with existing festival infrastructure and mobile applications, delivering measurable results for festival organizers looking to boost engagement, loyalty, and revenue.

"We wanted to show proof of our concept at Fanaply this year, and there's no better way to do that than by ending the year in Chicago for Riot Fest and then in Orlando for Warped Tour," said Mike Rosenthal, Co-Founder of Fanaply. "Thanks to the trust of our exceptional partners like Riot Fest and Warped Tour, we demonstrated that our technology can create meaningful value for fans and festival operators alike. This year has validated our vision of making fandom more rewarding while solving real problems for festival organizers, and has positioned us perfectly to reach even more music fans in 2026."

Warped Tour Returns with Fanaply

Fanaply brought its platform to one of punk rock's most legendary festivals as Warped Tour returned to the stage in Orlando this November. The partnership featured Fanaply's full suite of offerings, including customized challenges, badges, and rewards curated for the festival's passionate community, showcasing how the technology enhances the fan experience while providing festival organizers with new tools for sponsor activation.

Nearly 50% of all challenges completed by attendees were with Warped Tour's partners, creating both a proven and quantifiable method to drive fan engagement with festival sponsors. Additionally, more than 82% of participants opted in to receive marketing communications, providing festival operators with powerful first-party data for year-round engagement and marketing opportunities.

"Fanaply's innovative approach to fans aligned perfectly with how we want to engage with our Warped Tour community," said Kevin Lyman, Founder of Warped Tour. "Their platform gave our fans new ways to connect with our festival experience, and it also created valuable opportunities for our sponsors and partners. It was a natural fit for our community."

Riot Fest Partnership Delivers Strong Results

At Riot Fest in Chicago this September, Fanaply demonstrated its ability to drive value for the festival's partners and sponsors, tapping into what makes the technology so useful for organizers. The platform's program created new opportunities for sponsor engagement and fan activation, with participating partners seeing increased traffic and brand visibility throughout the three-day event.

"Fanaply gave us a unique tool for connecting our fans directly with partners in the sponsorship community by creating value and improving the customer experience," said Max Wagner, Director of Business Development at Riot Fest. "Our sponsors and vendors were enthusiastic about leveraging Fanaply's ability to engage with attendees and taking advantage of what the platform could offer. We would happily partner with Fanaply again."

Building Momentum for 2026

Throughout 2025, Fanaply refined its platform and proved its value proposition across multiple festivals, positioning it as a leader in festival technology innovation as the industry continues to shift. This year's festival partnerships included Warped Tour, Riot Fest, AMERICANAFEST, and Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival, demonstrating the platform's versatility across diverse festival communities and sizes.

Fanaply prepares to further cement itself within the music festival industry as the calendar soon turns to 2026, with more partnerships to be announced in the coming months.

About Fanaply

Fanaply is transforming the live music experience through loyalty, engagement, and gamification. With a fully customizable system that integrates into festivals' existing mobile apps and platforms, Fanaply encourages fans to engage more deeply with live music through bespoke challenges, badges, and rewards. Fanaply also generates first-party behavioral insights that help brands understand audience preferences, increase engagement, and unlock new revenue streams through targeted sales and sponsorship campaigns. Founded on the belief that deeper fan connection creates lasting value, Fanaply has operated at the biggest events in the world, including Coachella and Rolling Loud. For more information, visit: fanaply.com

