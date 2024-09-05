Fanatics Sportsbook Partners with Ocean Casino Resort for New Retail Sportsbook Location

- Fanatics Sportsbook Debuts at Atlantic City's Premier Beachfront Location -

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fanatics Sportsbook announced the opening of a retail sportsbook location in partnership with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

"It's an exciting day in our company's continuous evolution as we announce the opening of Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "As Fanatics grows its gaming presence in New Jersey, Ocean represents the perfect partner to deliver an elevated retail sports betting experience at the premier hotel in Atlantic City."

The Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort is located inside The Gallery – a dynamic 12,000 sq. ft. gaming and bar experience that serves as the centerpiece of the casino. The venue officially opened to the public on Thursday, September 5; just in time for the opening of the football season.

"Fanatics boasts an unmatched roster of the world's most renown sports leagues, teams, and global brands and we are excited to present these to our guests here at Ocean," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is a featured attraction in The Gallery, a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge area with seating for sixty surrounded by slot machines, tables and 140 feet of LED walls for the ultimate sports viewing experience. Sports fans can place wagers at betting windows or self-service betting terminals throughout the venue and traverse a 17-foot open-air staircase that leads to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge. The new Fanatics Sportsbook will cater to guests looking to enjoy the ultimate VIP sportsbook experience, offering legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, boxing and more. All development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in-house.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the latest addition to Ocean Casino Resort's lineup of entertainment offerings at the 20-acre resort that has become the center of Atlantic City nightlife. HQ2 Nightclub provides guests with a diverse nightlife experience filled with world-renowned musical talent. Regarded as the premier nightlife destination in Atlantic City, HQ2 is open Thursday through Sunday, offering multiple dance floors, private table seating, and three bars. Ocean Casino Resort also has a 4,500-seat concert venue, Ovation Hall, that plays host to some of the hottest acts on tour.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , & TikTok .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-one retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

