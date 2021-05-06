Fancy Sprinkles® Cancels Traditional Candy Wafers with the launch of EASY CANDY™!

Easy Candy is best described as meltable candy wafers without the stress or the mess. These vibrantly colored vanilla-flavored confectionery chips come in a ready to use 12oz microwavable piping bag. After just 60 seconds in the microwave, Easy Candy is ready to dip, drizzle or pour. Cakesicles, cake pops, dipped strawberries or covered oreos have never been so effortless.

"All bakers know, the cleanup is the worst part when working with meltable candy wafers. You have to use so many different tools. It's a cleanup nightmare," says Lisa Stelly, Fancy Sprinkles Founder + Chief Creative Officer who is also a full-time working Mom with three young daughters. "I thought, how can I spend less time doing dishes and cleaning messes and more time doing the fun part, decorating?"

So how is Fancy Sprinkles® Easy Candy™ changing the game?

Small chips enable faster, more even melting

Microwaveable (and reheatable) ready to use piping bag

Easy clean-up, eliminating the need for tools, dirty dishes, and scrubbing hardened candy off of dishes

Designed to eliminate the guesswork and potential for seized candy

Easy Candy™ is currently available in seven colors with additional colors launching in Fall 2021:

Optic White

Big Apple Red

Orchid Purple

Tropical Pink

Calamine Pink

Parisian Blue

Slime Green

