The edible arts brand also reports 40% growth year over year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FANCY SPRINKLES™, the revolutionary edible arts brand on a mission to elevate how the next generation makes, bakes and creates, today announced the expansion of its distribution into Kroger locations nationwide.

Beginning in early September, Kroger shoppers can access some of the brand's most iconic offerings in the baking aisle, including FANCY SPRINKLES Crunchy Jimmies in Classic Rainbow and Chocolate Brownie, plus FANCY Edible Glitter Dusting Pump with Moonstone and Fool's Gold Glitter.

FANCY SPRINKLES™ Proves All That Glitters Is Gold with National Kroger Distribution Announcement

Glitter fans will also have the chance to effortlessly transform any moment – or drink – when FANCY Edible Glitter Packets hit Kroger's beverage mixer aisles in late September. Conveniently packaged in a sleek portable carton, the Opulust Set includes 10 multi-serve edible glitter packets in two ethereal colors: Moonstone Iridescent and Champagne Rose Gold.

Product placement within the baking and mixers retail space is reflective of the brand's ability to elevate the everyday in a variety of ways, but also of a new strategic vision taking shape.

"We are thrilled to share the news of our expanded distribution into Kroger," said Cory Kirlan, Chief Commercial Officer for FANCY SPRINKLES. "As FANCY continues on its incredible growth trajectory, the importance of engaging industry-leading retailers like Kroger is paramount to our overall strategic vision. This milestone allows us to align with a partner that shares our passion for category transformation. We look forward to delivering exceptional experiences to Kroger shoppers across the nation."

"It is our pleasure to add Kroger to our roster of valued retail partners as we move through this exciting growth phase. The new national distribution allows consumers to access the brand with ease at their neighborhood Kroger store. As FANCY continues to revolutionize food and beverage decorating, we will continue to satiate consumers' appetite for products that level up their spread," Kiley Anderson, CEO of FANCY SPRINKLES shared.

About FANCY SPRINKLES

FANCY SPRINKLES is an edible arts brand revolutionizing the food and beverage decorating industry with more than 75 products including sprinkles and sugars, edible glitter, and decorative application tools. Inspired by pop culture and trends, FANCY serves to elevate how the next generation makes, bakes and creates. For more information, visit www.fancysprinkles.com or follow @fancysprinkles on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook.

