FANCY SPRINKLES™ Limited Time Holiday Collection Returns to Walmart

Hosts, entertainers, and merry-makers can shop the line November 1 at Walmart Supercenters nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FANCY SPRINKLES™ is ringing in the holiday season with an all new limited time collection for Walmart, promising to wow shoppers with glamorous and fun ways to take holiday treats from bah humbug to fa-la-la-fabulous. Available TODAY in the Walmart Holiday Bake Center, the collection includes a variety of holiday themed must-haves including an exclusive product - Fancy Baking Confetti.

FANCY Baking Confetti combines the magic of FANCY’S signature crunchy sprinkles, sugar shapes, premium white chocolate morsels, and brightly colored candy-coated chocolates into a single-package. Baking Confetti gives holiday cookies an elevated look effortlessly, right out of the oven. This new innovation is a colorful alternative to a plain bag of chocolate chips and has the perfect chocolate-to-sprinkles ratio. Exclusively at Walmart.

"FANCY SPRINKLES is all about making it easy for anyone to make their food and drink creations fabulous" said Lisa Stelly, Founder of FANCY SPRINKLES. "When I started FANCY, I wanted to change this belief that you need to be a pro to create something beautiful. We always want to offer high-quality, easy-to-use products that inspire creativity and help people feel proud of what they make. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Walmart and bring high-end, aesthetic forward products to shoppers and help make it easier for them to create a stunning spread.

Magical new products in the holiday collection include:

FANCY Baking Confetti: Holiday and Rainbow Blends

FANCY Sprinkles: Shirley Tinsel and Cindy Lou , Who?

, Who? FANCY Sprinkle Set: I'm So Festive

FANCY Cocktail Decorating Kit: Green-N-Grouchy

Fancy Snowflake Glitter Ice Kit: Total Flake

'Tis the season to glitter and shine, so shimmering fan favorites are back, including a full lineup of edible glitter packets. Additional returning classics in the collection:

FANCY Cocktail Decorating Kit: All That Glitters

FANCY Edible Glitter Packets: Red and Green Mistletoe Magic and Gold and White Pop the Bubbly

"This collection is pure holiday magic! FANCY makes it fun, easy and affordable to enhance any treat or drink," said Kiley Anderson, CEO of FANCY SPRINKLES. "We understand that hosts want to impress without the stress; this is about transforming the way people celebrate—making it accessible, chic, and inspired."

SOURCE Fancy Sprinkles