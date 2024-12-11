FANCY SPRINKLES™ Partners with Walmart to Transform Another Sleepy Category

Bursting with color and cheer, Fancy Baking Confetti is taking on the old bag of chocolate chips.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FANCY SPRINKLES™ is coming in hot this holiday season with a transformational product launch. FANCY is taking a big swing at elevating the humble cookie with their brand new, never-been-done, FANCY product. And it's launching exclusively with Walmart.

FANCY Baking Confetti combines the magic of their signature crunchy sprinkles, sugar shapes, premium white chocolate morsels, and brightly colored candy-coated chocolates into a single-package.

FANCY Baking Confetti combines the magic of their signature crunchy sprinkles, sugar shapes, premium white chocolate morsels, and brightly colored candy-coated chocolates into a single-package. Baking Confetti gives cookies an elevated look effortlessly, right out of the oven. This new innovation is a colorful alternative to a plain bag of chocolate chips and has the perfect chocolate-to-sprinkles ratio. All of the ingredients stay in- tact when baked on cookie dough, making the final results stunning and yummy!

This innovative product came to life quickly because of the collaboration between Walmart and Fancy. "Working with Walmart to transform the Baking category has been fun and easy. We have the same goal, provide an outstanding product at a great value to the Walmart Shopper. We believe Baking Confetti and all future FANCY innovation will be successful with this partnership," said Cory Kirlan, Chief Commercial Officer of FANCY SPRINKLES.

"Fetti" treats have an over 70 year tradition in the United States. Consumers love the look of sprinkles on and in their baked goods. The specks of color throughout baked goods are nostalgic, and many consumers are looking for that during the holiday season. FANCY perfectly formulated and blended their famous crunchy sprinkles with the richness of three types of chocolates, and once baked into any dough or batter, FANCY Baking Confetti elevates any treat inside and out. FANCY Baking Confetti can be mixed into cookie dough or dough can be rolled in it before baking. It couldn't be easier to use.

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart on this new product introduction. Their knowledge of the shopper paired with our drive to transform the category is always a winning combination," said Kiley Anderson, CEO of FANCY SPRINKLES.

