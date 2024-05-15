Fandiem and Change partner to power artists' charitable campaigns

Fandiem is at the forefront of a new frontier of fundraising, that amplifies the impact of fan communities, thanks to Change's all-in-one donations and compliance solution

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandiem , the digital fundraising platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate to charitable causes and win unparalleled experiences, announces today that they have partnered with Change , a leading donation processing and compliance solution, to run and scale charitable sweepstakes. Change provides an end-to-end solution for managing donation payouts and managing nonprofit partnerships necessary to run these sweepstakes-driven campaigns.

Fandiem typically has up to 20 charitable sweepstakes live at any given point, which can introduce burdensome financial and legal overhead to manage. Thanks to Change's efficient donations payout system and user-friendly dashboard, Fandiem is able to track the different campaigns that are currently running in addition to their various state registrations and other legal requirements. With all donation data and nonprofit information kept in a singular place, Fandiem is able to streamline campaign management and more quickly and effectively scale its charitable sweepstakes to support even more causes.

"Change is really our one-stop shop for managing the backend of our sweepstakes. The legal and payout requirements can get pretty complex as we support more nonprofits, but since partnering with Change, it's been a breeze. We're excited to scale our charitable sweepstakes and support even more amazing organizations through the power of community." – Jared Heiman, CEO

Fandiem's unique approach to fundraising is designed specifically for the new era – it centers individual actions as important parts of a larger whole and leverages social media to reach a wider audience. By harnessing the enthusiasm and collective influence of fan communities, Fandiem users can make a real difference – and have a chance to win an exciting grand prize. Prizes have included exclusive experiences with popular musicians like Pearl Jam, Metallica, U2, and Harry Styles. Fandiem's donate-to-win model has gained significant traction, with over 800,000 enthusiastic fans donating to 100+ causes. These campaigns also serve as strong marketing opportunities for artists, creators and other partners looking to create positive impact.

Want to launch or scale charitable sweepstakes? Discover more info about Change here .

About Fandiem

Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that harnesses the power of the fan community to do good in the world. With their donation to a selected nonprofit, fans are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes from their favorite artists, festivals, athletes, and creators. These are the opportunities that were previously available only to a select few but through Fandiem are awarded to the everyday fan at the heart of the community.

About Change

Change is an all-in-one donation processing platform that enables companies to engage socially conscious consumers. With Change, companies can seamlessly donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

SOURCE Change