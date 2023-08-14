Fandor Streaming Service Now Available on Philo for 'Movies & More' Subscribers Through New Deal with Cineverse

Cineverse Corp.

14 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. ("Cineverse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content library, announced today that, through a new agreement with Philo, its Fandor streaming service is now available to subscribers of Philo's "Movies & More" package (a $3.00 add on to Philo's base package).

As of today, subscribers to Philo's "Movies & More" plan will have access to Fandor, the Company's indie discovery platform, as a video-on-demand (VOD) option. Fandor, which The New York Times called "a streaming rabbit hole worth falling down," is your invitation to hand-picked cinematic pleasures and underseen curiosities. With thrilling new releases from the festival circuit and a curatorial eye toward film history, Fandor's ever-growing library is artfully entertaining, never just content.

Fandor joins a line-up that includes FMC, Reelz, and Sony Movies.

Noted David Chu, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cineverse Networks, "the addition of Fandor provides a greater array of choices to Philo's "Movies & More" add-on package, ensuring consumers will have the opportunity to explore both new and beloved favorites, available for viewing on demand. As we continue to aggressively expand the distribution of Fandor, we are certain that this will lead to new fans discovering our indie streaming platform."

Cineverse also recently launched three FAST Channels on Philo – Comedy Dynamics, SCREAMBOX TV and The Bob Ross Channel. Reality lifestyle channel So…Real is expected to launch in the coming months.

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com

ABOUT PHILO
Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo currently offers 70+ channels for $25 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, philo.com.

For additional information, please contact: 

For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

