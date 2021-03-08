FanDuel Becomes First Mobile Sportsbook Operator to Partner with American Gaming Association's Responsible Sports Betting Initiative

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and the American Gaming Association (AGA) announced today an initiative to broadly promote responsible sports wagering through the AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign. FanDuel is the first mobile sportsbook operator to sign on to the AGA's national campaign to promote the fundamentals of responsible sports betting.

As part of this engagement, FanDuel is making a multi-million-dollar commitment of its media inventory, as well as league and team assets and directing them towards responsible gaming messaging. The company will also work with its league, team and media partners to grow the campaign across television, radio, digital and in-venue media. The company and the AGA are aiming to have responsible gaming content live in May 2021.

Through Have a Game Plan, the AGA and its partners provide consumers a state-by-state guide on where to find legal operators, spotlight the basics of responsible sports betting and raise awareness on signs of problem gambling.

"As the mobile gaming industry leader in the U.S., we believe promoting responsible gaming behaviors is a core tenet of growing our business and the industry as a whole," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group. "We are not only going to commit substantial FanDuel resources to promote Have a Game Plan but we intend to build a consortium of partners throughout the sports and gaming business to scale this initiative and we encourage other operators to join us."

"FanDuel's commitment to support and grow Have a Game Plan couldn't come at a better time," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "Responsibility to our customers has always been a pillar of AGA member operations. Extending this to meet the new realities of an expanded sports betting ecosystem is going to require full collaboration with everyone involved in it – gaming operators, media companies and leagues and teams. We're excited to have a partner like FanDuel to help extend this important initiative."

Fan and consumer education are critical as the legal sports betting market continues to expand throughout the United States. Today, sports betting is legal in 25 states and the District of Columbia. There are 17 active bills in state legislatures aiming to legalize sports betting in their jurisdiction.

The AGA launched Have a Game Plan in late 2019 to educate sports fans on the importance of responsible sports betting. As the first sportsbook partner involved in the campaign, FanDuel joins NASCAR, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the Vegas Golden Knights as official campaign partners.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If you or anyone you know needs help, resources are available through the National Center on Problem Gambling. Anyone seeking assistance is encouraged to call or text 1-800-522-4700.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 12.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

SOURCE American Gaming Association