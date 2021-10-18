FanDuel Group Announces The Appointment Of Dale Hooper As General Manager Canada

Former Deloitte Partner & Rogers Communications Executive to Lead FanDuel's Expansion into Canada

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, today announced that Dale Hooper has joined the company as its General Manager of Canada. In this newly created role, Hooper will be responsible for developing and implementing FanDuel Group's long-term strategy in Canada in keeping with the nation's regulatory and legalization process within each province. Hooper joins FanDuel Group from Deloitte Canada, where he most recently served as a Partner focused on the cannabis industry. Hooper will report directly to FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe, effective immediately.

"Dale has a proven track record running high growth enterprises along with strong relationships that will be invaluable to our success in Canada," said FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe. "He is a respected leader known for his ability to scale business units effectively, a critical skill set, as we aim to bring the excitement of our sportsbook and igaming products to Canadian citizens. It's with great excitement that I welcome him to our team."

Hooper joins FanDuel Group with over 30 years of driving large-scale transformation across multiple consumer-driven industries. He served as the President and CEO of Cannabis Compliance Inc. (CCI) until December 2019, when the firm was acquired by Deloitte. Operating as a startup in the highly regulated cannabis industry, Hooper scaled the company to be at the forefront and a leader in the regulatory and operational consulting space.

Before joining CCI, Hooper held multiple leadership roles at Rogers Communications. In his most recent role as Chief Brand Officer, he helped deliver all key business, customer satisfaction, and brand metrics over a three-year turnaround period, including a share price growth of ~50%, and played a leadership role in driving the digital transformation to improve the customer experience. Prior to his tenure at Rogers, Hooper spent 13 years at PepsiCo Canada, where he held Chief Marketing Officer roles at both PepsiCo Foods and PepsiCo Beverages and drove two key business integrations. Hooper began his career at Cadbury Canada, working in a variety of sales and marketing roles.

"It is an incredible time to be a part of the growing sports gaming industry, and I look forward to joining Amy and the team as we bring the #1 Sportsbook to Canada," said Hooper. "I am proud to be joining the industry leader at such a momentous time."

Hooper earned his Bachelor of Commerce from Laurentian University in Ontario.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

