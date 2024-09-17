FanDuel Continues Commitment to Financial Literacy with Expansion of Operation HOPE Partnership

Free financial counseling expands in Kentucky one year after the launch of mobile sports betting

Partnership with leading organization dedicated to providing access to financial education and empowerment aims to help individuals understand how to best manage their personal finances for long-term financial security

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a second $1 million donation to Operation HOPE, the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, to promote financial empowerment and expand access to free financial counseling to residents of Kentucky. The announcement comes one year after the launch of mobile sports betting in the state and reinforces FanDuel's commitment to responsible gaming practices by improving access to personal financial literacy education.

Through the expanded partnership, Operation HOPE will implement its HOPE Inside program and provide Kentucky residents access to Financial Wellbeing Coaches. The coaches will offer virtual and in-person financial health sessions across the state at no cost. Coaching sessions provide individuals with financial knowledge and tools to create a secure future, including helping with strategies to best manage entertainment spending, build savings, improve FICO (credit) scores and decrease debt. More information on how to sign up for coaching sessions can be found HERE.

"FanDuel believes in the importance of financial literacy education and how expanding access can promote and empower responsible gaming," said Alison Kutler, Vice President, Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel. "By extending the impact of our Operation HOPE partnership to Kentucky, we are able to help fund access to financial counseling across the state and reinforce our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we operate."

"At Operation HOPE, we're proud to partner with FanDuel to help educate individuals about responsible gaming, budgeting and savings," John Battista, VP Partner Success at Operation HOPE said. "FanDuel has been a committed partner supporting our efforts to empower families and communities across the U.S. with the tools they need to thrive in today's economy,"

Earlier this year, FanDuel kicked off its partnership with Operation HOPE by donating $1 million and expanding access to the HOPE Inside program in Massachusetts, with the Kentucky expansion representing the next phase of the partnership. FanDuel and Operation HOPE will release content across digital OOH, radio and paid social to promote the program in Kentucky and drive awareness of the availability of free financial counseling.

For more information on the partnership, visit HopeInsideKY.com.

