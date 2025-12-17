Faneuil Hall Marketplace Welcomes the Holiday Makers Market on December 19-21

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston's iconic landmark, is proud to announce that it will host the Holiday Makers Market for the second year in a row, presented by GK Fund in partnership with Get Konnected!, on December 19 to 21, 2025 at Quincy Market. The three-day event will gather local makers, artisans, and small business owners that GK Fund and Get Konnected! have supported through programs and grants that advance economic empowerment and community reinvestment.

Visitors will be able to explore a vibrant marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind products, from art and accessories to specialty pre-packaged foods and home goods. Vendors represent a mix of local artisans, food makers, and culturally diverse entrepreneurs, including natural skincare company Osei Beauty; fresh beverage company Canttalkmouthfull; and accessory company Coopy Studio, among others. Whether shopping for friends and family or simply browsing, guests will have the opportunity to discover hidden gems while directly supporting Boston's independent makers.

A spokesperson from Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, "We are thrilled to welcome back the Holiday Makers Market this season. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is about more than shopping – it's also about creating visibility, opportunity, and community for small businesses. We are excited to offer visitors the opportunity to discover unique products, while celebrating and mingling with Boston's vibrant community of artisans."

Colette Philips, founder and president of The GK Fund, said, "We encourage everyone to shop local and support small businesses, the true economic engines of our communities. In Massachusetts, nearly 45% of businesses are owned by small business owners and entrepreneurs. Every time you buy local, you're not just making a purchase; you're reinvesting in our economy and helping keep dollars circulating right here in Massachusetts."

The Holiday Makers Market will be open the following hours:

December 19 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM & 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

December 20 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

December 21 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

About Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, founded in 1742 in downtown Boston, is the vibrant home to the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade (the largest and oldest food hall in the United States). It is a bustling hub of beloved eateries, shops, and push carts, as well as a key destination for lively street performances, historic tours, family-friendly events, and more. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is committed to its role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community – welcoming residents, workers, and visitors from around the world – and is partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for the iconic site.

About Get Konnected!

Founded as a Social Impact Venture in 2008, as the brainchild of Colette Phillips, President and CEO of Colette Phillips Communications, Inc., Get Konnected! is Boston's premier inclusive bi-monthly business networking event that brings together urban and international professionals, C-suite executives, business leaders, small business owners and entrepreneurs of all cultures across industries and sectors. Get Konnected! is the creator of the historic GK100, Boston's first comprehensive list of the 100 Most Influential People of Color, you can read about it in the Boston Globe. Named Boston's Best Multicultural Business Networking Event, Get Konnected! positively impacts corporate partners' brand, bottomline and their diversity and inclusion employment pipeline.

Contact

Nina Pellegrini

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

[email protected]

SOURCE Faneuil Hall Marketplace