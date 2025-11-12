Faneuil Hall Marketplace Welcomes the Holiday Season with its Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston's iconic landmark, is delighted to announce its annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday, November 22, kicking off the festive season with joy, music, and community spirit. The celebration will take place from 2:00 to 7:00 PM, with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 PM.

Santa Claus and Miss Boston 2025 will make a special appearance, accompanied by representatives from Make-A- Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses. This year, a child from Make-A-Wish will have the honor of helping to flip the switch, illuminating the beautifully adorned 50-foot holiday tree. This year's tree, hand-picked from Cadillac, Northern Michigan, was provided by the family-owned Egan Acres Tree Farm. It arrived earlier this month and will be decorated by Red Nose Holiday Lights & Decor with over one mile of lights and 900 ornaments.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, "As we come together to celebrate the holidays at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, we are reminded of the spirit of our community. This is a moment to come together, share the joy of the season, and embrace the vibrant culture that makes Boston so special. We're proud to continue our tradition with the support of our local partners, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to join in the celebration."

The event will feature DJ Mic Stylz and Amaka Ubaka, Channel 7 News Anchor, who is returning to host the festivities as emcee for the second year. The celebration will also showcase captivating performances that celebrate the vibrancy of Boston's performing arts community, including:

Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.

North End Music & Performing Arts Center

BoSoma Dance Company

Boston Children's Chorus

Boston Ballet's Urban Nutcracker

The Femmes

Guests will delight in seasonal treats from Madame Chervilo Hot Chocolate and Lizzie's Bakery.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the performances, treats, and festivities leading up to the tree lighting, and to visit with Make-A-Wish representatives to learn more about the charity and ways to help make wishes come true for local wish children.

About Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, founded in 1742 in downtown Boston, is the vibrant home to the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade (the largest and oldest food hall in the United States). It is a bustling hub of beloved eateries, shops, and push carts, as well as a key destination for lively street performances, historic tours, family-friendly events, and more. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is committed to its role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community – welcoming residents, workers, and visitors from around the world – and is partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for the iconic site.

About Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish can be a spark that helps a child believe anything is possible. In the face of life-threatening medical conditions, wishes enable children to experience profound joy, renewed strength and resiliency, and lasting hope to keep striving and dreaming for the future. Together with generous supporters and 500+ volunteers, the organization has granted the wishes of nearly 11,000 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island since its founding over 40 years ago, and its vision is to grant the wish of every medically eligible child. The organization also has a thriving alumni program that keeps wish families engaged with Make-A-Wish and one another long after a child's wish is granted by offering community, connection, and support throughout the year. Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island relies on the generosity of the community to continue its wish-granting work; to learn more and get involved, visit www.massri.wish.org .

Contact

Nina Pellegrini

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

[email protected]

SOURCE Faneuil Hall Marketplace