FanMint Announces Digital Securities Issuance Platform Focused On Creators, Influencers, And Organizations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona, Incorporated ("Akemona") and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ("Tritaurian") have announced FanMint™, the first digital securities issuance platform compliant with United States regulations, following their January partnership . FanMint will facilitate debt and equity issuances under Regulations CF, D, S, and A with a focus on the growing "Influencer" asset class. The platform is expected to go live in March 2021. FanMint is now accepting applications from studios, sports organizations and athletes, influencers, and other content creators interested in raising funds by offering and selling digital security tokens to their followers. To apply, please visit FanMint.io .

"FanMint is pioneering a financial market that gives content creators such as film and game studios, esports organizations, athletes and sports leagues, artists and entertainers, and social media personalities an opportunity to share their success with their fans," said Jim Preissler , managing partner at Tritaurian.

FanMint will allow both accredited and non-accredited investors from the U.S. and abroad to participate in these opportunities. It is anticipated that the launch will coincide with the SEC's recent decision to increase the 12-month offering limit for Regulation Crowdfunding from US$1,070,000 to US$5,000,000 ( https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2020-273 ). With this change, non-accredited investors will have an expanded capacity to participate in offerings through FanMint.

The FanMint platform allows these influencers to raise capital from fans through the offer and sale of Branded Influencer Tokens™, to be issued on Ethereum and other blockchains. These digital debt or equity securities may be tied to the issuer's ownership, income, revenue, or royalty streams. Additionally, issuers may offer experiential perks such as exclusive merchandise, digital collectibles, meet-and-greets, preferential ticketing, and other unique benefits to enhance their connection to fans.

FanMint's structure gives issuers the ability to bypass banks with onerous interest rates, or antiquated contractual stipulations that limit upside and intellectual property rights. Replacing these intermediaries with blockchain technology helps connect issuers directly to investors while lowering the cost of capital. FanMint gives fans a tangible stake in the projects they love, while granting influencers unprecedented access to their supporters.

FanMint is building a non-custodial, decentralized marketplace. This means investors will hold the securities they invest in within their own digital wallets, removing the need to engage intermediaries to hold their assets. Further, FanMint's smart contracts conform with regulations by providing built-in safeguards against an individual's loss of their digital securities.

Additionally, the platform will be powered by the FAN Token™, a native asset of the ecosystem that will be issued as a compliant digital security. FAN Tokens will allow for direct participation in the success of the ecosystem through potential dividends, voting rights, discounts, preferential benefits, and experiential opportunities. The FAN Token is expected to launch in the first half of 2021.

For inquiries, please contact:

William B. Heyn

[email protected]

+1-212-249-1827

About Fan Engagement, Incorporated

Fan Engagement, Incorporated, d/b/a/ FanMint ( https://FanMint.io ), is the first regulations-compliant securities issuance and marketplace utilizing blockchain and decentralized finance infrastructure. FanMint is pioneering a financial asset class that gives athletes, artists, musicians, creators, entertainers, social media personalities, teams, leagues, and studios a chance to share their success with their fans. FanMint allows these influencers (as issuers) to raise capital from fans (as investors) through the offer and sale of digital securities, tied to the issuer's ownership, income, revenue, or royalty streams. Additionally, issuers may offer investor perks such as exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets, preferential seating, and other unique benefits to enhance their connection to their fans.

About Akemona, Inc.

Akemona ( https://akemona.com ), a pioneer in digital securities, is registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA ( https://www.finra.org/about/firms-we-regulate/funding-portals-we-regulate ) under Regulation Crowdfunding. Akemona is the first smart contract-based crowdfunding portal in the United States. Akemona uses the Ethereum blockchain to enable issuance of digital securities. Akemona Technologies, an affiliate of Akemona, has developed a digital securities issuance platform using blockchain that does not require banks, middlemen or brokers. Global investors fund projects directly by purchasing digital securities issued by U.S. businesses. This digitalization of securities contracts allows Akemona to reduce the cost of raising capital. Qualified businesses can offer and sell digital securities on the Akemona platform to raise funds. Digital securities can be traded 24x7, are settled immediately, and provide full transparency of trade and pricing, all of which increase investor confidence.

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian ( https://www.tritauriancapital.com ), located at 430 Park Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, New York, is a registered Broker-Dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf . Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker/dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access and decrease cost for securities investors. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities offer the opportunity to improve record keeping and transparency. Transparency, increased security and regulatory compliance are made possible through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. Neither Akemona, Akemona Technologies, Tritaurian, nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offering of securities are only made through the private placement memorandum and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memorandums contain specific details of fees paid to FanMint, Akemona, and Tritaurian Capital, and should be reviewed in detail before investing. The digital securities offered on the Akemona platform are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are highly speculative and illiquid.

SOURCE Akemona, Inc.

Related Links

https://akemona.com

