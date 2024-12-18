Fannie Mae Announces 2025 Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) Issuance Calendar

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today its 2025 Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Issuance Calendar as part of its efforts to ensure transparency in the market. Fannie Mae has the option to issue, or forgo issuance of, one or more CAS deals during each window.

"Fannie Mae will continue to be dynamic in its approach to CRT issuance in 2025. We currently expect total CAS volume of around $4 billion across 5-7 transactions," said Kathleen Pagliaro, Fannie Mae Vice President of Credit Risk Transfer. "We expect to return to market in mid-to-late January, with CAS 2025-R01, a low-LTV transaction. Volumes and decisions to utilize or forgo available windows continue to be dependent on market conditions and other factors."

Since 2013, Fannie Mae has transferred a portion of the credit risk on single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $3.2 trillion through its CRT efforts, including CAS, Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™), and other forms of risk transfer.

CAS REMIC notes are issued by a bankruptcy-remote trust. The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid by Fannie Mae is determined by the performance of a large and diverse reference pool. For more information on our approach to credit risk management, individual CAS transactions, and EU and UK investor resources, visit our website.

Statements in this release regarding the company's future CAS transactions are forward-looking. Actual results may be materially different as a result of market conditions or other factors listed in "Risk Factors" or "Forward-Looking Statements" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. This release does not constitute an offer or sale of any security. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, potential investors should review the disclosure for such security and consult their own investment advisors.

