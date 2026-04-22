Fannie Mae Announces Credit Score Model Updates to Advance Credit Score Modernization

New credit score options reinforce competition and innovation while maintaining a measured, operationally ready approach

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced upcoming updates to its Selling Guide to allow for the use of VantageScore® 4.0, effective immediately, and the future use of FICO® Score 10T credit scores for loans delivered to Fannie Mae, marking another important milestone in the ongoing credit score modernization initiative led by U.S. Federal Housing (FHFA). Additionally, publication of historical credit score data for both models is scheduled for this summer. Fannie Mae also will publish historical credit score data for loans acquired between April 2013 and September 2025 for FICO Score 10T, as well as additional data for VantageScore 4.0 between April 2023 and September 2025.

The updates are intended to help foster competition and innovation, potentially lower lending costs, and provide new insights to support a smooth transition for our industry partners. Newer credit score models also incorporate additional data that can provide a more complete view of borrower creditworthiness, such as on‑time rent payment history and trended credit data, with the potential to accurately score more consumers.

"Credit score model modernization is an important step toward a more competitive, innovative, and resilient housing finance system," said Jake Williamson, Executive Vice President and Head of Single-Family. "By incorporating newer models with more predictive power, we can support sustainable access to homeownership and keep safety, soundness, and operational readiness at the center."

Fannie Mae is initially implementing these changes through a limited rollout to approved lenders to help ensure operational readiness before broader availability as the market moves forward with full implementation of modernized credit scoring and credit reporting.

Lenders participating in the limited rollout may now use VantageScore 4.0 from each credit bureau through a tri‑merge credit report for use in originating and delivering new loans to Fannie Mae. Lenders not participating in the limited rollout must continue to use Classic FICO® scores from each bureau through a tri‑merge credit report until VantageScore 4.0 is made broadly available. Lenders interested in using VantageScore 4.0 may submit their interest online or contact their Fannie Mae representative.

Together, these updates represent another step forward in the multi‑year effort to modernize credit scoring, strengthen risk management, and expand the tools available for lenders to responsibly evaluate borrower creditworthiness.

Additional information and resources are available on Fannie Mae's Credit Score Models and Reports Initiative page and FHFA's Credit Scores page.

SOURCE Fannie Mae