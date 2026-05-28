Fannie Mae Announces Sale of Reperforming Loans

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today began marketing its most recent sale of reperforming loans.

The sale consists of approximately 2,333 loans, having an unpaid principal balance of approximately $565 million, and is available for purchase by qualified bidders.

This sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Bids are due on June 23, 2026.

Reperforming loans are loans that have been seriously delinquent in the past, have reperformed for a period of time, and are current at the time offered for sale. The terms of Fannie Mae's reperforming loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the closing of the reperforming loan sale. All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

SOURCE Fannie Mae